Why Is Everyone So Mad at the Oscar Nominations?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Mark your calendars — March 2 is shaping up to be one of the most controversial Oscar nights yet. Every year, the Academy manages to spark outrage with its nominations, whether through shocking snubs, unexpected choices, or the same old biases at play.

This year is no different, with fan-favorite films left out in the cold and certain nominations stirring up major backlash. As the countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night begins, movie lovers everywhere have one question: Did the Academy even watch these movies?

Snubbed and Ignored

The Oscars aren’t new to ignoring absolute fan favorite films, with movies like Barbie, Priscilla, and Past Lives being snubbed at last year’s Oscars, either by losing their much-deserved wins or not getting nominated at all. This year is no different, with Challengers, We Live in Time, The Substance, and Gladiator II getting little to no nominations.

Challengers was the most notable Oscar snub, with fans being outraged that it didn’t at least get nominated for the Best Original Score category. The Challengers‘ soundtrack gave the movie its rousing heartbeat, which left the fans obsessed, with some songs from the track reaching internet fame. Reznor and Ross, who have previously won two Academy Awards for their past scores, were more than expected to receive the Challengers nomination, only for their hopes to be crushed.

Fans were also disappointed that there were no nominations for the actors involved in the film, considering the stellar and viral performances given by Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor (everyone was raving about that churro scene).

We Live in Time also received no nominations, despite the tears that Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh had us leaving the movie theater in. Other films like The Substance and Gladiator II did receive some nominations, but the Academy completely brushed over Margaret Qualley’s horrifying (but amazing) interpretation of Sue, as well as Denzel Washington’s complex role of Macrinus for their respective films.

The Academy snubbed several other films, but the media has been the most critical of the films that did get nominated.

The Award Season Villain

Emilia Pérez has been marked as the award season villain, with the film receiving 14 nominations, being the most nominated film for this year. The movie features a star-studded cast, with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña playing two of the main characters in the musical film.

The movie has probably received everything but praise. The plot is set in Mexico and goes over the life and stages of a drug lord who transitions from male to female and tries to start an initiative to help cartel victims. Amid all that plot, the characters also break into somewhat questionable songs.

Overall, the movie has received hate from the Mexican, transgender, and musical theater communities, leading to the outrage it’s gotten for the overwhelming amount of Oscar Nominations it was given. I won’t get too into the Emilia Pérez drama, though, considering that a quick Google search of the movie will probably leave you with about 20 different articles written about it.

Best Actress Chaos

The Best Actress category has recently caught fire, with two of the actresses in the category receiving the heat. The I’m Still Here actress Fernanda Torres went under the flame for a past role of hers where she wore blackface, having to issue a public apology when the video erupted to the media.

A mere days after this controversy, Emilia Peréz actress Karla Sofía Gascón had some old and very contentious tweets resurface from where she was criticizing the Muslim community, even going as far as calling Islam “an infection that has to be urgently cured.” She has since deactivated her Twitter account and made a public apology, but fans have been demanding her Oscar nomination be revoked following the uncovered tweets.

Some Wicked Glimmers

Although all this drama is almost too much to keep up with, some small glimmers have come out of the 2025 nominations, with Wicked receiving 10 nominations, something that fans, including myself, were quite ecstatic about. I’m personally hoping that we get a little performance from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, considering that Grande expressed that she would be open to performing alongside Erivo.

One thing that fans are disappointed about is the lack of a Best Director nomination for John M. Chu, considering the striking visuals and directional choices made are what made the film so insanely popular the second it came out.

Closing Remarks

While the 2025 Oscar nominations have stirred plenty of frustration, there are still reasons to celebrate. Films like Wicked receiving 10 nominations prove that musical blockbusters can still shine, and the growing recognition of international cinema signals a shift toward more diverse storytelling.

Even when the Academy gets it wrong, the conversations sparked by these snubs and surprises push the industry forward, highlighting the films and performances that truly resonate with audiences. Awards don’t define a movie’s impact — fans do. So, while the Oscars may be unpredictable, one thing remains certain: great films will always find their place, no matter who takes home the gold.

