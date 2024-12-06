Here’s What Rosé’s “Toxic Till The End” Music Video *Actually* Means

Blackpink’s Rosé is opening up and showing her more authentic side with the release of her highly anticipated debut studio album, Rosie. Released on Dec. 6, the 12-track album features a variety of songs that reflect poignant moments from Rosé’s life and capture the raw experiences of navigating your twentysomethings. Alongside the album, Rosé dropped a music video for the tracks “Toxic Till the End.”

The song, which explores the bright beginnings and ultimate breakdown of a toxic relationship, is brought to life in the music video, which stars HBO Max’s Gossip Girl alum Evan Mock as Rosé’s ex. Ahead of the song’s release, Rosé discussed the creative process and the emotions she revisited while writing the track during an interview on the Zane Lowe Podcast. “I think that was something that was living with me for a few years; I personally don’t think I deserved it, but it was there,” she said. “I’m actually shocked that today I can wake up and be like, ‘I don’t talk about that anymore.’” The music video depicts the visual collapse of the toxic relationship through a bold cinematic style, but let’s take a closer look at what the MV is really trying to say!

The music video begins with Mock’s character waving down a ride from Rosé after his bike breaks, leaving him stranded. This brief interaction signals the start of the couple’s whirlwind romance. The relationship starts off well, with Rosé and Mock being playful and enjoying each other’s company. However, after the song’s chorus, the pair’s relationship gradually shifts. It begins with Mock falling off his skateboard, breaking his arm and leaving him in Rosé’s care.

The mood between the two becomes increasingly bitter, reaching a boiling point as Mock becomes more secretive and begins to hide his phone notifications while he and Rosé are playing chess. The act of playing chess itself contains symbolism that highlights the couple’s relationship, as chess is recognized as a game of wits and strategy. Rosé openly references the game in the second verse of the song, singing, “His favorite game is chess, who would ever guess?/ Playing with the pieces in my chest/ Now he’s on the screen and saying, ‘Don’t leave’/ You stole that line from me.” The line depicts the analogy of a pawn in the game, feeling used and helpless in comparison to the other players’ broader strategy.

Rosé regrets how her ex manipulates her emotions and uses them against her, which she eventually goes along with, as seen visually in the music video. Mishaps continue to plague the couple, as Rosé’s car breaks down after she stormed out and attempted to leave. When the two get into another confrontation, we see through flashbacks that Mock was the one who caused her car to break down, while Rosé was the one who broke his skateboard. In a flashback of the incident, we discover that Mock purposefully damaged his bike so that he could meet Rosé.

In the end, the two keep coming back to each other, despite the fact that it’s clearly emotionally (and physically for Mock) painful for them. The song’s overall message emphasizes the catastrophic nature of toxic relationships and the pain of ending a relationship due to the love and connection that brought them together in the first place.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the visuals in the music video and took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts.

SHUT THE FUCK UP ROSEANNE AND EVAN MOCK LOOKING SO COZY IM FREAKING OUT OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/2w0bbmquVT — #1 (@cikiyayatata) December 5, 2024

also such a beautiful and cinematic music video omg. evan mock you have no idea how lucky you are😭 pic.twitter.com/ei1CMhv4Ng — M (@lilicat_m) December 6, 2024

ROSÉ AND EVAN MOCK KISSED OH MY FUCKING GOD pic.twitter.com/pGo6vllyjD — n (@chaescvnty) December 6, 2024

Toxic till the end is such a masterpiece I can’t take my eyes off of it. It really shows the pattern of toxic relationships where they argue and then become sweet again then back to arguing. It’s really a cycle. Rosé is really a genius. I’m proud of you Rosie Posie 🥹🫶🏻 — avi 📷 (@aviismulti) December 6, 2024

i’m OBSESSED with evan mock in the toxic till the end music video as rosé’s love interest being the psycho boyfriend that planned it all. real plots are back pic.twitter.com/aKMGZTiKvf — ໊ (@dieforyous) December 6, 2024

rosé capturing the excitement in intimacy of youth and beauty in love with these moments… oh toxic till the end the masterpiece you are pic.twitter.com/gzizIEbcqC — rosie’s number one (@onizms) December 6, 2024

