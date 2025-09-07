We’ve officially turned the pages on our calendars to September. And while that certainly means it’s time to get excited about pulling out our chunky knits and sipping PSLs (too soon?), it’s also time to gear up for the 2025 VMAs, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 7. With Chappell Roan’s eclectic “The Subway” music video to Ariana Grande’s “brighter days ahead” short film that had all of us reaching for the nearest tissue box, it’s no secret that 2025 has certainly been dominated by the pop girls. (I’d personally argue that KATSEYE’s GAP ad is worthy of a VMA all on its own). However, if we’re talking about pop stars who turned these last few years into a nostalgic, neon-lit fever dream, I’d be remiss to leave out Chappell Roan. With her campy, theatrical performances and unapologetic pop bangers, fans can’t help but wonder if the self-proclaimed Midwest Princess will show up to claim her throne at this year’s VMAs.

This year, Roan is nominated for Song of the Summer for her song “The Subway,” making this her second nomination for the category and her fifth overall VMA nomination. Last year, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker took home the Best New Artist award, but she was also nominated in the Song of the Summer, Push Performance, and Trending Video categories.

During the 2024 VMAs, fans watched Roan dress as Joan of Arc and set a castle on fire during an absolutely iconic “Good Luck, Babe!” performance that made us all want to “hot to go” out immediately after watching. So yes, it’s almost painful to imagine the VMAs without her. Among the pop girlies slated to perform are Mariah Carey (who is also being recognized as Video Vanguard Award Honoree), Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doja Cat. There’s no confirmation as to whether or not Roan will attend the awards ceremony, but we shouldn’t rule out the possibility entirely.

In an Instagram post that she shared on July 24, Roan announced Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things, a series of pop-up concerts set to take place in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall. But with the first show slated for Sept. 20, it feels like she might have some calendar availability for the VMAs on Sept. 7. Maybe wishing on a red wine supernova will improve the odds?

Roan hasn’t publicly confirmed nor denied whether she will be in attendance, so fans might just have to wait and see. But if she does step onto that stage — or even just strut the carpet in another medieval-inspired look — you can bet the night will be one for the books.