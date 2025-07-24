Good news, Midwest Princesses, our wicked dreams are coming true! Chappell Roan has officially announced new pop-up concert dates in the U.S. — so if you’re dying to see our pink pony girl live, now’s your chance. Roan announced this run of eight pop-up shows as the latest addition to her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Roan took to Instagram on July 24 to share the news, along with a perfectly themed pastel pink tour poster. “I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall :D,” she wrote. “I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album.” New Chappell Roan music is imminent — I am so ready to stream “The Subway” — and a final pop-up tour is the sweetest sendoff into her new era.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a Chappell Roan tour if she weren’t using ticket proceeds to benefit our community. “We are giving $1 per ticket to organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city,” she wrote.

If you’re as excited about Roan’s new pop-up shows as I am, here is everything you need to know about tour dates and tickets.

Chappell Roan Pop-Up Show Tour Dates

Roan is currently making her way through Europe on the Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour for the rest of the summer. This fall, she’s returning to the U.S. for the pop-up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles. Here’s the full list of dates.

Sept. 20-21 and 23-24 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Oct. 3-4 – Kansas City, MO – Museum and Memorial Park

Oct. 10-11 – Pasadena, CA – Brookside at the Rose Bowl

How To Get Chappell Roan Pop-Up Show Tickets

Getting concert tickets is no easy feat, and Roan recognizes that. “Because we’re only coming to three cities,” she wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to make sure 1. we’re keeping ticket prices as affordable as possible and 2. we’re trying to keep them away from scalpers.”

If you want a shot at purchasing pop-up show tickets, AXS is the seller of choice. From now until July 27 at 11:59 PM EST, head over to Chappell Roan’s tour website to register for your desired concert dates through AXS. Then, between Aug. 5 and 7, selected registered fans will receive an email with a link to purchase tickets starting Aug. 7. If you aren’t selected, you’ll receive an email on Aug. 7 with details about joining the ticket waitlist system.

It’s important to note that you’ll be asked to enter a valid credit card and billing address when you register — but don’t worry, you won’t be charged. It’s AXS’s way of verifying your identity and weeding out bots, so tickets get to real fans.

Roan is also partnering with Cash App to make her tickets more affordable. The app is offering 15% cashback on all pop-up show tickets purchased with a Cash App Visa debit card. Info on signing up for a Cash App card can also be found on Roan’s tour website.

Between the pop-up shows announcement and “The Subway” coming soon, it’s definitely an exciting time to be a Chappell Roan fan. I’ll personally be in the queue the second that pop-up show tickets drop. Happy tour season, and good luck!