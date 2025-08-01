Here’s The Meaning Behind The Wigs In Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” Music Video

Fresh off the studio release of “The Subway,” Chappell Roan is keeping fans well-fed with “The Subway” music video that’s just as unforgettable — and the meaning behind it goes way deeper than just some long hair. Debuting the single live during last year’s Gov Ball and finally dropping it on streaming on July 31, listeners haven’t gotten enough of this heartfelt, emotional ballad. And with the announcement of pop-up concert dates set for later this year, we can all expect some exciting Chappell performances on the horizon.

The delayed studio release of “The Subway” comes in light of several factors, most significantly being Roan’s dedication to perfecting the song in a studio setting. The singer has done her best to keep the magic of this track alive, staying true to the vulnerability and musical authenticity that listeners have fallen in love with for months.

Sharing a music video teaser on Instagram, Roan gave fans some more “The Subway” content to fixate on. Pictured crawling her way through a vibrant subway car filled with lively NYC club-goers, the pop icon takes viewers on a stylistic visual journey. The trailer features flashing lights, faraway entrancing vocals that lull you closer to the action, and of course, Roan’s signature larger-than-life red hair.

“The Subway” Music Video Meaning

Roan dropped “The Subway” music video on Aug. 1, and there’s some pretty deep meaning throughout. Roan is no stranger to an extravagant outfit or, in this case, wig. Her long, red hair is a staple in her onstage appearance. However, it takes a leading role in “The Subway” music video, adding depth and even some hidden symbolism to the mix. Serving as an undeniable identifier for the musician, Roan may be exaggerating her hair in this music video to represent her public identity and its recognizable nature.

In terms of the song’s lyrical content and longing messages, Roan’s hair may also symbolize entanglement and heartbreak. Getting stuck in everything from closing subway doors to taxi cabs, the singer is consistently dragged in unexpected directions. In Roan’s struggle to chase after another long green wig (seemingly, a previous relationship), the singer’s inability to let go of the past comes to light.

Whether they’ve been perched on the singer’s head or sung at during live shows, wigs have played a large part in Roan’s musical persona. Wigalita, the iconic wig Roan has showcased in live performances of “Pictures Of You,” serves as an additional nod to her love for this particular aspect of costuming. Leaning heavily on drag, Roan uses wigs, alongside her natural hair, as an essential accessory to her musical character.

The flashing ads plastered across the subway further clue in on the song’s themes. The “See It? Say It? Love Doesn’t Ride In Silence” poster builds on Roan’s outward pursuit of the girl with the long green wig. Another ad reading “Good Luck Isn’t A Coverage Plan,” gives a subtle nod to her breakout hit, “Good Luck Babe,” off her debut album.

“The Subway” Lyrics

https://open.spotify.com/track/2SsY5k7UWFqgye3PUMG3Oq?si=0b9159ffe81241bf

“The Subway” comes at a time of great success for the pop star. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, received praise both critically and from everyday listeners for its emotional depth, moving concept art, and impactful messages of honesty, self-discovery, and celebration. It’s no surprise that fans have latched onto this hit so fiercely for the same reasons.

The track follows Roan as she reflects on a previous relationship and the lingering allure this individual exudes. She sings, “I’m still counting down all of the days / ‘Til you’re just another girl on the subway.” Her former lover seems to be everywhere, haunting the city with her memory, while simultaneously becoming a backdrop for the singer’s longing. Roan finds herself stuck in a cycle of missing this connection and the idealized version of the city she once believed in.

In the song, New York City and the romantic subject become eerily intertwined. “I see your shadow / I see it even with the lights off / I made a promise / if in four months this feeling ain’t gone / Well, f*ck this city / I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan.” Trading in the bustling city for a contrastingly rural Canadian province symbolizes the peace Roan craves. It may also serve as a subtle nod to her small-town Missouri upbringing, reminiscing simpler times in more than one way.