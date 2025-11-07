The 2026 Grammy Award nominees were announced on Nov. 7, and the list is honestly stacked. Fan favorite artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny all earned multiple nods, Justin Bieber (!!!) earned himself an Album of the Year nomination with SWAG (plus other noms!), and Olivia Dean, Sombr, and the one and only Addison Rae earned nominations for Best New Artist. But among all the nominees, one big name was missing: Taylor Swift. Why wasn’t Taylor Swift nominated for any 2026 Grammys?

It was only a month ago, on Oct. 3, 2025, that Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Like any Swift album, the tracks — “The Fate Of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “Wood” are just some of the bops that come to mind — have been streamed by Swifties millions of times since then. But they were all notably missing from the 2026 Grammy nominations list. And if you’re wondering why, the answer is pretty simple.

Why wasn’t Taylor Swift nominated for any 2026 Grammys?

Don’t worry, Swift wasn’t snubbed. In actuality, the Grammys eligibility period just doesn’t run from January to December. It’s not like artists who released music within that year at any point will be eligible for the Grammys that year. (It would be nice if that were the case, though.)

Instead, the Grammys eligibility period for the 2026 Grammy Awards ran from Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025. That means only music that was released within that period is eligible to win a 2026 Grammy. That includes anything released at the end of 2024 — that’s why Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia is included among the Grammy nominees despite being released on Oct. 28, 2024. Swift finds herself in the same boat as Tyler, The Creator. Because her music came out in October, her entire The Life of a Showgirl album will likely be eligible for the 2027 Grammys.

How Many Grammys Does Taylor Swift Have?

Despite not being eligible for the 2026 Grammys, Swift is doing just fine when it comes to Grammys. The singer and songwriter has been nominated 58 times over the years, and has 14 wins under her belt. Her latest was her Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year wins for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys — where fans will remember she announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released a few weeks after the ceremony on April 19, 2024.

So, Swifties, no need to worry about The Life of a Showgirl at the Grammys. Let’s all enjoy the 2026 show, and then cross our fingers for lots of Taylor Swift wins in 2027.