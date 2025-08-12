No clowning this time, y’all. TS12 is officially on its way. In the wee hours of Aug. 12, Taylor Swift revealed the title of her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, and made it clear it will release *soon.* Naturally, fans are freaking out — and, more importantly, trying to gather every morsel of information that they possibly can. If that sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place.

I know it feels a bit blasphemous to say, but it hasn’t actually been that long since Swift released new music, considering The Tortured Poets Department came out a little over a year ago, in April 2024. But this is Swift we’re talking about — one of the most prolific artists in modern history. Fans have been hoping to hear news of a new album basically from the moment the TTPD hype started to subside. And now, Ms. Swift is delivering in spades.

It all started on Aug. 11, when the Taylor Nation Instagram account posted what was clearly a teaser for TS12: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥,” the caption read, accompanied by exactly 12 photos of Taylor wearing various orange outfits from the Eras Tour. On the same day, the IG account for Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast revealed “a VERY special guest” would be on its Aug. 13 episode, with multiple hints that the guest would be Swift. Less than 24 hours later — at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12, to be exact — Swift revealed the title of her new album and confirmed she will be on New Heights‘s Aug. 13 episode to discuss the album.

Phew, what a whirlwind — and that’s just the beginning of this story. Here’s what else to know about The Life of a Showgirl so far.

The Life Of A Showgirl Predicted release date

As of Aug. 12, Swift has not revealed when TLOAS will be released, but there are some clues. First of all, the pre-order page for the album on Swift’s website confirms the album will ship before Oct. 13, meaning the album will definitely drop sometime in the next two months. Another clue — though a less definitive one — comes from a teaser playlist shared by Swift’s official account on Spotify. The playlist, titled “And, baby, that’s show business for you,” contains a total of 22 songs, starting with the song “22.” Some believe this is a hint that the album — or a single from the album — will drop on a date including the number 22, which could be Aug. 22 or Sept. 22.

The Life Of A Showgirl Predicted tracklist

Swift has yet to tease her tracklist for this album, but once again, fans have some thoughts about it. For starters, many are convinced that at least one song will feature Sabrina Carpenter, since a photo of Swift with Carpenter was included in the Taylor Nation post teasing the new era. (Plus, Carpenter has her own album, Man’s Best Friend, coming out on Aug. 29, so a little cross-promotional collab would be iconic.)

Plus, going back to the Spotify playlist, a thing the teasing of the number 22 actually hints that the album will have a total of 22 songs. In regard to what those songs will actually be like, some believe the album’s name, The Life Of A Showgirl, indicates the songs will be about Swift’s life in the spotlight, her experiences with the Eras Tour, and maybe even her past relationships in which she felt she needed to “perform.” However, this is all speculation as of right now — but what Swiftie doesn’t love to speculate wildly?