On Sept. 7, MTV’s annual Video Music Awards brought tons of celebs to NYC. But there was one notable showgirl missing — despite many fans hoping she would make an appearance. So, why wasn’t Taylor Swift at the 2025 VMAs? Here’s what to know.

This marked the first time Swift had missed the VMAs since 2021, so Swifties were understandably confused about her absence, especially since she was nominated for a pretty big award: Artist Of The Year. However, when the red carpet arrivals were all said and done, and there was no sign of Swift, fans had to resign themselves to the fact that she wasn’t coming. And TBH, she had some good reasons not to.

For starters, Swift is only weeks away from releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She revealed the news while starring on her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s Aug. 13 New Heights podcast episode, giving fans something to look forward to for the next few weeks. This will be Swift’s first album release since The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, which broke multiple streaming records. The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on Oct. 3, 2025, and with such a major release around the corner, it’s possible that’s why she chose to sit out this year’s VMAs.

Also, alongside her next album, Swift also recently announced her engagement to Kelce on Aug. 26 — which may have something to do with her not attending the VMAs as well. In case you somehow missed it, the couple shared the news via Instagram with a joint post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The now-viral post featured a romantic garden proposal and a stunning custom diamond ring. By skipping the VMAs, Swift may simply be choosing to enjoy this new chapter more privately, keeping her focus on her personal life instead of another award show.

Plus, Swift’s fiancé also had scheduling conflicts of his own, as his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, just kicked off the NFL season in São Paulo, Brazil, the same weekend as the VMAs. Although Swift did not attend that game, it’s possible the couple’s overlapping commitments may have affected their attendance.

While fans were hoping her absence wouldn’t stop her from breaking records, the Artist Of The Year award went to Lady Gaga, not Swift, ending Swift’s shot at becoming the single most-awarded solo artist in VMA history this year — she’s currently tied with Beyoncé at 30 wins each. Of course,there’s always 2026…