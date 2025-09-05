If you’re a music lover, you better be making sure your schedule is free and clear on Sept. 7. ICYMI, MTV’s 2025 VMA Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7. So far, the show has a long list of star-studded performers and appearances, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, Mariah Carey, and many more. Of course, one fan favorite name has yet to be confirmed to appear at the VMAs, and that is none other than Taylor Swift. So, will Taylor Swift be at the VMAs?

Swift is one of the most awarded artists in the history of the VMAs, so it’s safe to say she’s made a lasting impact on the award show. Since Swift appeared at the award show in 2024 (and famously thanked her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in her speech for winning Video Of The Year), many fans are anticipating to see her in attendance. Plus, she hasn’t missed a year at the VMAs since 2022, so the math may be working in Swifties’ favor. Swift has never been a stranger to appearing at the VMAs, hiding music easter eggs in her red carpet outfits, and more. I mean, c’mon — we all remember where we were when she announced her album Midnights in 2022 during her acceptance speech for Video Of The Year.

So, is Swift’s calendar cleared to have an appearance at the 2025 VMAs? Some think she may actually be abroad in Brazil to cheer on her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who’s playing a football game with the Kansas City Chiefs in South America on Sept. 5. Yes, that’s a whole two days before the night of the VMAs, but if she decides to attend the game, it’s still likely that she’ll decide to skip out on the VMAs this year. Of course, if she wants to make an appearance, it’s safe to assume she’ll make it happen. After all, she made that Super Bowl appearance happen from her Eras Tour show in Tokyo to the big game in Las Vegas (and the two events were only one day apart).

Needless to say, fans are unsure if a Taylor Swift appearance at the VMAs is likely this year, but they have their fingers crossed. Unlike earlier years, Swift has only earned one nomination for this year’s VMAs: Artist Of The Year. Of course, still being nominated despite not releasing any new music in 2025 is still a huge accomplishment. While MTV has yet to confirm an appearance from Swift, fans can keep their fingers crossed for a surprise red carpet appearance (which she so often does.) Maybe then, fans will even get a glimpse into the aesthetic of Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.