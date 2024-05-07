Rihanna Wasn’t At This Year’s Met Gala — Here’s Why

With each Met Gala, fans anticipate their favorite stars showing off their best looks on the red carpet. This year, a copious amount of stars skipped the event altogether — and a few were Met favorites. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Tyla, and several other stars had us on the edge of our seats when walking the Met Gala red carpet on May 6 with their garden-inspired interpretations of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme that celebrated the world of fashion and design. But one of the event’s biggest A-listers, Rihanna, was a no-show and many are still not over this.

RiRi is one of the many anticipated Met Gala attendees we fashion gurus crave to see walk down the red carpet. Many expected her to appear this year because of her attendance at the 2023 Met Gala, where she and A$AP Rocky appeared on the red carpet at 10 p.m. While some thought she was just running late this year, Rihanna was nowhere to be found when everyone began moving inside for the event. So, where was she?

According to People, Rihanna had to skip the event last minute because she became sick with the flu.

Rihanna has dominated the Met Gala red carpet in the past. Because of her fashionable and jaw-dropping looks over the years, many look forward to seeing her grace fashion’s biggest event with her presence.

Ahead of this seemed excited to attend this year’s Met Gala. During the launch of her Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation in Los Angeles on April 26, she told Extra that her look for the biggest night of fashion would be “very simple” in comparison to her previous Met Gala outfits.

The singer, businesswoman, and mother, has slayed every Met Gala she’s attended, so fans were quick to express their sadness about her no-show on X (formerly known as Twitter).

met gala is over ??? no rihanna? no blake lively? pic.twitter.com/V4QYYflANg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 7, 2024

Rihanna not attending the met gala just broke my heart 💔 — Hersheybunns (@hersheybunns) May 7, 2024

No Rihanna, No Selena, No Billie, No Taylor & No Beyoncé …. pic.twitter.com/x0buPesZ47 — 𝐙𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@stainedvicio) May 6, 2024

While Rihanna was deeply missed at this year’s Met, we still saw other stars eat up the red carpet with their astonishing, floral, and bejeweled looks. Let’s hope RiRi shows up and shows out at the 2025 Met Gala.