Twitter’s Obsessed With Tyla’s Met Gala Look & Rightfully So

I can’t stop thinking about Tyla’s 2024 Met Gala look. I’m serious — nobody has ever looked better, IMHO. The musician headed to her first-ever Met in a custom Balmain gown made of sand, and the internet is absolutely obsessed. But what they love even more than the dress, is the fact that Tyla was carried up the stairs of the Met… talk about iconic.
Tyla made a name for herself with her breakout hit “Water,” and since then, the star has appeared seemingly everywhere, as well as the viral GAP campaign. Now, at the 2024 Met Gala, Tyla stole the show in her skin-tight, Balmain dress that is quite literally wearable art. And, art should be treated delicately, right?
After Tyla made it to the Met, and took all of our breath away, the internet noticed that, in order to get into the venue, Tyla had to be carried up the stairs. Surrounded by her team, Tyla was picked up like a little Barbie doll as she made her way up the stairs. And while she looked absolutely stunning, I simply couldn’t stop laughing. And neither could Twitter/X users.
Like me, fans couldn’t get over how good the star looked… and her hourglass bag, too.
Balmain really snapped, here.
It’s giving doll.
Listen, if I were a superstar, I too would have my team carry me up the stairs too… OK?