Twitter’s Obsessed With Tyla’s Met Gala Look & Rightfully So

I can’t stop thinking about Tyla’s 2024 Met Gala look. I’m serious — nobody has ever looked better, IMHO. The musician headed to her first-ever Met in a custom Balmain gown made of sand, and the internet is absolutely obsessed. But what they love even more than the dress, is the fact that Tyla was carried up the stairs of the Met… talk about iconic.

Tyla made a name for herself with her breakout hit “Water,” and since then, the star has appeared seemingly everywhere, as well as the viral GAP campaign. Now, at the 2024 Met Gala, Tyla stole the show in her skin-tight, Balmain dress that is quite literally wearable art. And, art should be treated delicately, right?

After Tyla made it to the Met, and took all of our breath away, the internet noticed that, in order to get into the venue, Tyla had to be carried up the stairs. Surrounded by her team, Tyla was picked up like a little Barbie doll as she made her way up the stairs. And while she looked absolutely stunning, I simply couldn’t stop laughing. And neither could Twitter/X users.

Like me, fans couldn’t get over how good the star looked… and her hourglass bag, too.

This year’s theme was easy. Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion with a dress code of Garden of Time. I want to see creativity repurposed gowns and outfits that say Spring! Or go literal, like Tyla, and dress as a time keeper #MetGala — Ava (@AvasThoughts24) May 6, 2024

Tyla looks AMAZING with that sand look & hour glass purse omg #MetGala — Annmarie (@mentalmommy_) May 6, 2024

Balmain really snapped, here.

balmain is so deep in their bag w this tyla dress #metgala — baby. (@LYCHEEGLASS) May 6, 2024

Tyla really pulled up at the Gala rocking a sand dress holding an hourglass, it’s her time for real⏳ 😮‍💨💪🏿and you can’t tell me she ain’t dripping like Water 🌊



#MetGala — HRH Nkululeko Dlamini-Armstrong 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@BenjaminFreedom) May 6, 2024

It’s giving doll.

just saw a member of staff lift Tyla up like a Barbie doll at plant her on the stairs for the photo op, celebrity culture is a trip lololol — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) May 6, 2024

tyla being carried up the stairs is so real #MetGala — britt ISO eras miami!!! (@brittsmadhouse) May 6, 2024

Tyla looks incredible but I know she’s struggling to get up those stairs in that dress omg they need to just pick her up and carry her atp 😭😭 #MetGala — kyoshi’s warrior👸🏾👩🏿‍⚕️🇳🇬♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) May 6, 2024

Tyla getting lifted up the stairs I’m SCREAMING #MetGala — E ❤️‍🔥 (@EL_LVJY) May 6, 2024

LOOOOOVE tyla’s look & cracking up at a group of men having to hover her up the stairs lol — diary of a wimpy bitch (@truthordaryl) May 6, 2024

Listen, if I were a superstar, I too would have my team carry me up the stairs too… OK?