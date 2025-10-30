On Oct. 29, Netflix released the highly anticipated Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion — and in terms of messiness, it didn’t disappoint. Key players from the pods returned to spill the tea on what really went down this season, including those who didn’t make it to the altar, like Kait, and a surprise appearance from Blake. So, I’m not the only one wondering why Anna wasn’t at the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion, too, right? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 9 follow.

Fans of the show loved Anna in the pods — mainly due to her sweet connections with Patrick and Blake. And as her journey continued in the experiment, we got to see her and Patrick have some incredibly honest and important conversations about dating in the AANHPI community. However, Anna abruptly left the show in Episode 3, much to both Patrick and Blake’s surprise. (FWIW, Blake ended up leaving later on in that episode as well.)

Unlike Blake, Anna actually did end up coming back on the show during a meetup with the “pod squad” (aka the other people who participated in the experiment). In Episode 9, we got to see her reconnect with Patrick — who got engaged to Kacie, only to break up shortly after — and explain why she ended up leaving the show in the first place. She told Patrick that her strong feelings for him caught her off guard. “I probably should have, like, given it more of a chance,” she said to Patrick about their relationship. “I walked out because it was something I was struggling with.”

And while the two didn’t end up getting back together, fans still wanted to hear from Anna at the Love Is Blind reunion. But as the show went on, it was clear that she wasn’t going to make an appearance — and fans were definitely missing her presence.

Why didn't they bring Anna out? No discussion if Joe and Madison on the honeymoon? This was the worst reunion I have ever seen #LoveIsBlind — BravoGirl (@Bravogrly) October 30, 2025

That was a terrible reunion. They didn’t even mention Anna #LoveIsBlindS9 — Loc ✨ (@PierceMe_Up) October 30, 2025

Points they didn’t bring up in the reunion.

– Joe’s drug binge

– Annie’s crash out

– Patrick and Anna #loveisblind9 — Nita❤️✨ (@__NitaBeeta) October 30, 2025

Why wasn’t Anna at the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion?

At the time of publication, Anna hasn’t said why she wasn’t at the reunion. However, we can assume that since she voluntarily left the experiment and was on the show for such a short period, it wouldn’t make sense to bring her out. Not only that, but we already watched her and Patrick talk through their relationship, and having that take place again would be kind of redundant. (Mind you, the reunion was already an hour and a half, and we didn’t get through half of the drama that all of us wanted addressed.)

FWIW, Anna seems to be living her best unbothered life. According to her IG Story, she’s in Florida to attend Hulaween — an EDM festival. And honestly? We love to see it.