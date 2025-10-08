Anna & Patrick Shippers, Here’s The Tea On Their Relationship Status

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 9 of Love Is Blind follow. If there’s one thing that Netflix is going to do, it’s give us some messy reality TV. ICYMI, Episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind Season 9 dropped on Oct. 8, which takes the couples out of Mexico and into the “real world.” Additionally, in Episode 9, we see the cast reunite for the first time since the pods — including the audience’s favorite couple-that-should’ve-been, Anna and Patrick. So, do Anna and Patrick get back together? Here’s the scoop.

Fans fell hard for Anna and Patrick in the pods: The two connected pretty much instantly, and had some very important conversations about being Asian American in the dating world. However, things got complicated after Patrick started forming a connection with Kacie. And while Patrick pretty much had his heart set on Anna regardless, she ended up leaving the show in Episode 3. After this, Patrick stayed on Love Is Blind to pursue his connection with Kacie, and the two became engaged in Episode 4.

Things weren’t all lovey-dovey for long, though. Shortly after the couple met face-to-face, Kacie left the show, telling producers she didn’t think her connection to Patrick was “gonna grow that much.” The two had an uncomfortable and very confusing breakup, which involved a lot of kissing and crying, before viewers bid adieu to Patrick and Kacie — well, for the time being.

In Episode 9, the main characters of the pods came back onto the show at a Western-themed party. Kacie was noticeably absent, but both Patrick and Anna attended the party — and they had a conversation that fans hoped would turn into them trying things out in the real world.

Before anything else happens, protect Anna & Patrick at all costs. #LoveIsBlindS9 — ¡helén! (@hpobviously) October 8, 2025

Anna Yuan and Patrick Suzuki better get together once the show is done!! #LoveIsBlind — Arieeee (@itsariebih) October 4, 2025

PATRICK ANNA RECONCILIATION IN THE NEXT EPISODE MY SHIP #loveisblind #loveisblind9 pic.twitter.com/7dELGHwVF7 — cam is spooky 🕷️🕸️ (@seodilf) October 8, 2025

I’m already ready to ship Anna & Patrick together , lol. #LoveisBlind9 — ♏️💐 (@_Eloneee) October 1, 2025

So, do Anna and Patrick get back together in Love Is Blind Season 9?

Short answer: No. The two do have a conversation about their relationship in the pods, but it doesn’t end in them starting a relationship together. Hold for tears.

In their conversation, Anna apologized to Patrick for leaving the show so abruptly, saying that her feelings for Patrick caught her off guard. “I probably should have, like, given it more of a chance,” she said to Patrick about their relationship. “I walked out because it was something I was struggling with.”

However, Anna said finding out Patrick had gotten engaged to Kacie gave her clarity on her decision to leave. “It wasn’t gonna be me anyway,” she said.

Patrick then told Anna that he was 100% all-in on her before she left, but Anna didn’t buy it, saying that if that were the case, then how could he have proposed to Kacie? “I was so dead set on you, it was f*cking crazy,” Patrick said. “You literally know me better than anyone else, I swear to God.”

The conversation ended with the two of them saying they didn’t know what would’ve happened if they left the pods together… and that’s it. As for post-show, Anna and Patrick haven’t commented on where they stand — but hopefully, we get some more info as the show goes on!