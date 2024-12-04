This Might Be Why You Can’t See Your 2024 Spotify Wrapped

It’s that time of year again when Spotify users witness their personalized playlists, and specially curated lists of their most-listened artists, and songs of the year. It’s Spotify Wrapped! For 2024, Spotify Wrapped has new features that further amplify the listener’s experience, such as musical evolution and artist clips. You’re even able to see which genre you listened to the most in 2024 and if you made the top percentage of listeners for your favorite artist. While locating Spotify Wrapped might be easy for some, it could be taking others a little to discover. If you’re someone who’s having trouble finding your 2024 Spotify Wrapped, don’t worry, I got you!

Over the years, Spotify Wrapped has made it its mission to cater to the extensive culture of music by giving Spotify listeners a chance to hone in on their musical memories and tastes. Whether you’ve been in your “brat summer” phase all year or managed to have Taylor Swift as your top artist, Spotify Wrapped is a cool way to see your own personal statistics of the music you’ve listened to. What makes it even better is that you can share your Spotify Wrapped to social media, which in my opinion is a unique way to see how people close to you compare or contrast in musical terms.

Spotify

If you’re not a regular Spotify user, you won’t be able to see your Spotify Wrapped. In order to qualify for Spotify Wrapped, you must have a Spotify account on a free or Premium status. You also have to make sure that the app is updated to see Wrapped and your account has to be active for up to a year. You also need to have streamed at least 30 tracks for over 30 seconds to create statistics for the Wrapped, as well as listened to over five different artists. Once you’ve completed these requirements, you are well on your way to having your own Wrapped come to life on Spotify!

You can view Spotify Wrapped on the mobile app or via the Spotify website. The banner on the homepage will display a “Your 2024 Wrapped” button along with other sections under “Made For You.” If you’re not able to see your 2024 Wrapped, you may have to go back and make sure you followed all of the requirements in order to view it. But if you’re able to see it, I hope you are satisfied with your top picks and take the chance to share your Wrapped with friends and family!