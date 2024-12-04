Nice to meet you, where you been? Well, if you’re anything like me, you’ve been hunched over your phone, gleefully tapping through your phone to see all the good music (and podcasts and books) you’ve listened to for the past year. Because yep, it’s that time again: On Dec. 4, Spotify hard-launched its 2024 Wrapped campaign, which allows users to see a ton of data from their past year in Spotify listening. And for many, that means looking back on a year of listening to the one and only Taylor Swift.

No, this isn’t just the fangirl in me talking: Swift dominated Spotify for another year, becoming the streaming platform’s most-streamed artist for the second year in a row, with more than 26.6 billion streams globally (thanks in large part to the release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, as well as her continued Eras Tour success). To honor this massive accomplishment, Spotify has hidden some cute Taylor Swift Easter eggs throughout the app for the true fans to enjoy (which, if you know anything about Swift, you know how apt a tribute this is to the hidden clue-loving songstress.)

First up: The “play” buttons. When you press “play” on each Swift song, a cute little animation related to the song’s corresponding era will pop up. For example, songs from Fearless will have gold sparkles, while Lover tracks will have pink hearts. (I won’t spoil them all for you — play the songs to see the imagery for yourself!)

Courtesy of Spotify

You can also find some Swiftie-style Easter eggs out in the wild, too — in the form of the accessory that has become ubiquitous among Swift fans: friendship bracelets! Using Snapchat’s augmented reality lens, Swifites all over the globe can find special 2024 Wrapped bracelets featuring a Global Top Artist Badge charm as a nod to Swift.

And finally — this one is less hidden and more in your face — Spotify has created a Global Top Artist Badge to adorn Swift’s artist page. Look, it’s not like you need a reminder of her worldwide fame, but for Swifties, it’s yet another chance to celebrate her latest accomplishment.