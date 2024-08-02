Here Are The Relationship Statuses Of The ‘THTH’ Season 6 Couples

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Too Hot To Handle Season 6 follow. Season 6 of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle may have taken the cake for being the naughtiest season in the show’s history. With some of the series’ sexiest guests returning to the retreat, a devastating breakup that I’m still not over, and a whopping $125k spent on rule breaks, fans like myself have been wondering — with all the chaos throughout this season — which couples are still together?

During the final episodes, which aired on Aug. 2, only three couples remained in the retreat: Bri and Demari (the “will they, won’t they” couple), our rule-breakers Katherine and Charlie, and the newest couple, Sabrina and Chris. After some detective work, I’ve got answers for you on whether or not these couples lasted outside of Lana’s retreat.

Brianna and Demari: Possibly Still Together

These two had eyes for each other the moment they got to the retreat, and while they had Brimari fans nervous for a minute midseason, the couple reconciled. However, social media points to them possibly being together. Bri and Demari still follow each other on Instagram and have liked one another’s posts. It’s also speculated that they could’ve been in Los Angeles around the same time as they both posted pictures of themselves in the area just days apart.

However, Davis posted this reel on July 26, which is very episode-five-coded. Could it be alluding to something deeper?

Katherine and Charlie: Still Together

For fans of our LA girl and British bad boy, I’m happy to report that Katherine and Charlie looked to be in great shape! The couple follows each other on Instagram and is always knee-deep in the other’s comments. Also, it looks like Charlie took a trip to Katherine’s hometown back in February.

Netflix

Chris Aalli and Sabrina Azima: Unknown

Now, for our late-blooming couple of Season 6, I’m not so sure this relationship made it outside of the retreat. While Sabrina and Chris follow each other on social media, there has been no other interaction — no likes or comments whatsoever. Either the couple is keeping their relationship under the radar, or they weren’t connected enough by the end of Season 6.

Netflix

Also, with Sabrina living in Canada and Chris in England, the long-distance aspect might have played a role their relationship potentially heading south.

While Bri and Demari, and Charlie and Katherine’s ‘ships outside of the retreat look promising, there’s really no telling how long these relationships will last in the real world. But fingers crossed that both couples are still together.