Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Too Hot To Handle Season 6 follow. The sexiest show of the summer is back! Too Hot To Handle Season 6 premiered on July 19, and with only the first four episodes available, Netflix has leveled up the beloved dating show. Featuring returning guests, new arrivals, a naughty version of Lana (the cone-shaped virtual host), the “banishment quarters,” and the biggest prize fund in the show’s history ($250k!), this season is already making waves.

While there are plenty of storylines to unpack, let’s talk about the biggest “Will they, won’t they” couple of Season 6: Demari and Bri. In the first episode, these two had eyes for each other, setting the stage for potential romance and drama.

Brianna Balram (aka Bri) is an influencer, model, and vlogger based in Atlanta. Demari Davis is a model, musician, and stockbroker from Indiana. Their chemistry was, well… too hot to handle from the moment they met, and viewers are eagerly watching to see if their connection will withstand the temptations and challenges of the retreat. Let’s unpack Demari and Bri’s journey so far.

In episode 1, after all the participants entered the retreat, it was clear that while Demari had his eyes set only on Bri, the Atlanta baddie was at a crossroads. Bri couldn’t decide whether to pursue Demari or shoot her shot with Manchester-based model Chris Aalli.

This love triangle was intensified by Bad Lana, a Terminator-style alter ego of the virtual host, who is honestly the messiest character in the whole show. Bad Lana announced that for the first day, there would be no rules. Little did the participants know that there would still be consequences for their actions. Somebody should’ve warned Bri before she locked lips with Chris.

Bri later made out with Demari, deciding she wanted to continue the retreat with him. But when the no-rules era ended, Lana returned and sent Bri to the banishment quarters (along with Charlie), sequestering her for 24 hours. Demari was left at the retreat, thinking Bri had been sent home.

In episode 2, while Bri was in banishment with her new bestie and troublemaker Charlie, Bad Lana allowed them to spy on their romantic interests for the steep price of $5,000 from the prize fund. Bri paid up and saw Demari chatting with Flavia, a returning participant from Season 4. While Demari and Flavia’s relationship didn’tgo deeper, Bri anxiously watched the clock, ready to return to her man.

Episode 3 kicked off with Bri and Charlie returning to the retreat. Reunited with Demari, Bri was determined to make their relationship work, and they grew closer during a steamy workshop.

But episode 4 was where things went so wrong, and I don’t think I’m over it yet. The first half of the season ended with the surprise arrival of two new contestants, Christian and Valentina, each bringing a “Welcome to THTH” gift: the Temptation Timer.

This timer gave the new arrivals one hour with the dates of their choice without any rules. Demari was chosen to go on a date with Valentina, while Bri was sent back to the banishment quarters for the duration of the date. Valentina and Demari enjoyed their beach date, and when the hour was up, Lana gave Demari the chance to extend his date.

He took Lana up on her offer and enjoyed an extra 30 minutes with Valentina, who he was drooling over at this point. This left Bri in banishment for another grueling 30 minutes. She was heated over Demari’s decision, and just before the 30 minutes was up, he and Valentina kissed.

With the date officially over, Demari was left with one final decision, does he leave Bri in banishment overnight or allow her to reenter the retreat? He comes to his senses, and Bri makde her way back (again) while rightly upset. She reentered the retreat before Demari and Valentina and is fuming when she sees them holding hands. Demari comes clean at the end of the episode, admitting to the kiss and hoping Bri will forgive him, but her mind seems made up. The two call it quits by the end of the episode.

I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t wait to see how the fallout from Demari and Bri’s breakup impacts the rest of the retreat. Stay tuned for episodes 5-10, to discover if new connections form or if the drama only intensifies.