‘THTH’ Season 6 Started With A Plot Twist I *Definitely* Didn’t See Coming

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Too Hot To Handle Season 6 follow. Netflix’s steamy reality show Too Hot to Handle has just gotten steamier with its shocking plot twist introduced during the Season 6 premiere. THTH has its fair share of plot twists and shocking turns, and Season 6 has already proven to be no exception. The season already features never-seen-before aspects of the show such as returning cast members (Flavia from Season 4 and Louis from Season 5) and the introduction of “Bad Lana,”’ who’s OG Lana’s naughty sidekick.

While rule breaks were to be expected this season, what wasn’t anticipated was the concept of banishment, especially on day one. It seems like Lana has just gotten more brutal.

Bad Lana was used in the first episode to gauge how the singles act when they’re at their worst and free of rules. Of course, OG Lana returned to put everyone in their place and encouraged all to emphasize connections as opposed to giving in to carnal desires. If the rules are followed, like Lana wants, there’s a prize of $250,000. No big deal, just the biggest amount of prize money in THTH history.

When Bad Lana was in control, each cast member broke a rule, but their actions still had consequences. Lana deemed two people — Charlie (the most badly behaved, according to Lana) and Bri — the “biggest threat to the prize fund” and banished them from the retreat after less than 24 hours of actually being there. An elimination of two singles on day one of THTH was not on my bingo card for this season, especially after that free-pass given to the singles by Bad Lana.

Little did they know, though, banishment is not actually the same as elimination. While many of us, including the cast, thought both Charlie and Bri’s time at the retreat was over, they were actually taken to a bunker where they had no (free) access to anything occurring in the villa. However, both took money from the prize fund to see what their crushes — aka Lucy and Demari — were up to in the villa (which I, too, would do) before making their return after 24 hours.

With episode 1 starting with a never-seen-before THTH plot twist, who can predict what the rest of the season will look like, especially under the watch of *two* Lanas? I’m sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to see what the other twists and turns of the season will be.