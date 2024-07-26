I Didn’t See This Love Square On ’THTH’ Season 6 Coming, TBH

It’s not a season of Too Hot to Handle without a love triangle… and in this case, a love square. ICYMI, THTH Season 6 already has a love square featuring Lucy, Katherine, Charlie, and Louis. Did anyone see this one coming? Absolutely not. But is it entertaining to watch? 100% yes!

For some background, in episode 1 of Season 6, both Lucy and Katherine found themselves instantly attracted to Charlie, and though he kissed them both, he felt more drawn to Lucy. Katherine’s attention then turned to Louis once he entered the retreat, and the two couples looked to be endgame… or so we thought.

Katherine found herself lacking a deep connection with Louis, as she felt most of their chemistry was a result of pure lust as opposed to emotion. She soon started thinking about Charlie, especially after they were partnered together for a workshop and y’all, their chemistry was off the charts, TBH.

During the workshop, Charlie made some moves on Katherine. Later on, the pair shared that they had mutual feelings for each other and agreed to leave their respective partners — aka Lucy and Louis — to pursue a relationship together.

Of course, neither Lucy nor Louis saw the breakups coming.

When Charlie broke up with Lucy, he failed to mention that he was ending things to pursue his connection with Katherine. He instead said he wasn’t “feeling the energy” with Lucy and then began the classic “it’s not you, it’s me” speech, explaining that the more time had gone on, the more disconnected he felt from her. Lucy was crushed, especially since she gave him a second chance following his wild first night at the retreat.

Netflix

Lucy also thought her emotional connection with Charlie was strong, but she told him she had no hard feelings and the two ended the convo “hugging it out.” However, after walking away and getting far enough where Charlie couldn’t hear or see, Lucy broke down in front of Bri and Gianna.

Katherine’s breakup with Louis was pretty brutal to say the least. Katherine confessed that throughout their relationship, she found herself thinking about Charlie and wanted to pursue things with him. Louis figured the two of them were going to continue furthering their emotional connection and didn’t think a breakup was imminent. IDK about you, but Katherine & Louis’ breakup was so unexpected to me.

Netflix

Since Charlie failed to mention the key detail that he was ending things to pursue his connection with Katherine, when that info came out later in the episode and Lucy’s fears from day 1 came true, the tears started flowing. You can only imagine how she felt after seeing Katherine and Charlie sharing a bed together all giddy in their new relationship (because they did not shy away from the PDA).

Y’all the drama in the love square is real and I am eating it up.