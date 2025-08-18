Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
bama rush pnms bid day
bama rush pnms bid day
@kendlegirl24; @chesneystanley; @sadieserfass via TikTok
Culture > Digital

Where Did 2025’s Bama Rush PNMs End Up? Here’s A Bid Day Recap

And just like that, 2025’s Bama Rush has come and gone. In case you (somehow) missed it, Bama Rush took social media by storm first in 2022, giving those outside of Greek life a chance to see what rush is really like from the comfort of their own phones. Ever since, RushTok has been viewers’ go-to for PNM-approved outfits, the latest jewelry trends, and of course, sisterhood. And the 2025 season was no different. This year, there were over a dozen young women who had all eyes on them as they went from house to house in attempt to figure out where they belonged — and taking their TikTok viewers along for the ride with them.

The trials, tribulations, and endless possibilities of recruitment season all led up to this moment: getting the bid. And once sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama wrapped up, it was finally time for everyone’s favorite PNMs to run to their forever homes — and, of course, make TikToks to show everyone where they ended up. Whether you’re a sorority girl yourself, a RushTok expert, or just a casual fan catching up on this year’s Bama Rush, here is your bid day recap of where all of 2025’s Bama Rush PNMs ran home to.

Kendle
@kendlegirl24

COULDNT BE HAPPIER!! ANCHOR DOWN 🩷🩵🤍⚓️ #bamarush #rushtok #fyp #bidday #alabama

♬ original sound – kendle

Starting off with the PNM I was most excited for, Kendle found her forever home with Delta Gamma. 

Lana Zimmer
@shopwithlanaa

IT JUST MAKES SENSE!! 🩵⚓️⚡️ #deltagamma #deegee #dg #bidday #bamarush

♬ original sound – ★

Lana has already made a name for herself online as a popular content creator, and now she’ll be making her mark on campus as a member of Delta Gamma.

Izzy Darnell
@izzy.darnell

Truth be told #fyp #fy #bamarush #bama #rushtalk

♬ original sound – izzy darnell

When Bama Rush ‘25 started, it’s safe to say that everyone was on the edge of their seats as they waited to see where Izzy Darnell, the little sister of reigning RushTok royalty Kylan Darnell, would end up. But, it turns out, Izzy ended up dropping out from rush altogether. 

Kyla Lemons
@kylalemons

BEST DAY EVER🩵🩵 #bama #bamarush #fyp #zta #bamazta

♬ Where Them ZTAs At By YOUNG036 – ohthreesix__

Where are the ZTAs at? Right here, since Kyla Lemons is officially a member of Zeta Tau Alpha!

Becca Bittman
@beccabittman

YAY ΓΦΒ !!🩷🌙 #gphi #bama #OOTD #rushtok #bamarush

♬ original sound – alex

Becca Bittman’s Bama Rush journey came to an end at Gamma Phi Beta.

Emma Lipkin
@emmalipkkin

GRWM FOR BAMA RUSH PREFRENCE ROUND 😇🤗 #bamarush #rushtok #bamarushtok #grwm #sorority

♬ original sound – emma

Emma Lipkin is wearing the crown as another new member of Zeta Tau Alpha.

Tenisha Castle
@tenisha.castle

I’M A DG!!!! I’M SO EXCITED!!! ⚓️🎀#tenishatok #deltagamma #bamarush #bamarushtok #rushtok

♬ original sound – Tenisha Castle

After becoming arguably the biggest name of RushTok 2025, Tenisha Castle ended her journey by running home to Delta Gamma.

Riley Fields
@rileyfields25

Went DG!!! 🩷🩵⚓️ #bamarush #bamadeltagamma #rushtok #anchordown

♬ original sound – Riley Fields

I don’t know about you, but I have been obsessed with Riley Fields’s relatable skits and GRWMs this rush week, and now, she’ll be contributing her skills to DG.

Peighton Mooney
@peightonmooney

First official ootd as a Theta #bamarush #pinningceremony #ThetaTheNewZeta

♬ original sound – peightonmooney

From her signature bob to her colorful outfits, it’s no wonder that Peighton Mooney stood out to Kappa Alpha Theta!

Elaina Baugh
@elainabaughh

WE IN THE DZZZ #bamarush #rushtok #greeklife #sorority #rush

♬ Bad Shawty (Delta Zeta) – Young036

Elaina Baugh is wearing rose and green as a new member of Delta Zeta.

Chesney Stanley
@chesneystanley

FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME🩷🌿 #bamarush #bamarushtok #bama #rushtok

♬ Take Me Home (feat. Bebe Rexha) [Acoustic] – Cash Cash

Many fans’ “Bama Rush top draft pick” ended her rush week joining Alpha Phi.

Riley Meyer
@risprivstory

#bidday #bamarush #gphi #rush #rushtok

♬ Take Me Home (feat. Bebe Rexha) – Cash Cash

Riley Meyer was looking to find someplace that felt like home, and it looks like she found it with Gamma Phi Beta.

Leah Herrick
@herrick_8

Home sweet home💎 ADPI #bamarush #bidday #adpi #alabama #rush

♬ suono originale – tayloewe

As a New England girl myself, I knew I would be rooting for Leah Herrick this rush week, and I cheered when she found her forever home with Alpha Delta Pi.

Chloe Weist
@chloeawiest

Suprise surprise surprise!! FIRST AND FINEST💎💎💎💎 #adpi #alabamarush #alabama #rush #bamarush #bamarushtok #alphadeltapi #secrush #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #crimsontide #crimsonpride #rtr #rolltide

♬ original sound – Videos of Kanye West

With her sweet personality and obvious excitement about rushing, Chloe Weist joined the first and finest as a member of ADPi.

Sadie
@sadieserfass

DZZZZZZ #rushtok #bamarush #rush #bama #bamarushtok

♬ original sound – sades😚💝

I know I’m not the only one when I say that I was obsessed with Sadie’s preference round dress, and now she’s bringing her adorable style to the sisterhood of DZ.

Grace Khan

Merrimack '27

Grace Khan is a National Writer for HerCampus, as well as a member of the Merrimack College chapter of HerCampus. While double majoring in Secondary Education and English, she is involved in the Merrimack College Honors Program, the Kappa Omicron Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, and Merrimack’s Panhellenic Council. Grace writes about culture, activism, feminism, and politics; as well as the larger impact they have on beauty and fashion, Greek Life, and the way she sees the world as a woman. She is passionate about storytelling and hopes to make an impact through her writing through well-researched informational articles as well as stories that reflect on diverse perspectives and experiences. If she’s not writing for HerCampus, she can be found reading, researching for her next article, doing Pilates, and driving to and from campus.