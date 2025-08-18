And just like that, 2025’s Bama Rush has come and gone. In case you (somehow) missed it, Bama Rush took social media by storm first in 2022, giving those outside of Greek life a chance to see what rush is really like from the comfort of their own phones. Ever since, RushTok has been viewers’ go-to for PNM-approved outfits, the latest jewelry trends, and of course, sisterhood. And the 2025 season was no different. This year, there were over a dozen young women who had all eyes on them as they went from house to house in attempt to figure out where they belonged — and taking their TikTok viewers along for the ride with them.

The trials, tribulations, and endless possibilities of recruitment season all led up to this moment: getting the bid. And once sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama wrapped up, it was finally time for everyone’s favorite PNMs to run to their forever homes — and, of course, make TikToks to show everyone where they ended up. Whether you’re a sorority girl yourself, a RushTok expert, or just a casual fan catching up on this year’s Bama Rush, here is your bid day recap of where all of 2025’s Bama Rush PNMs ran home to.