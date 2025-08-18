And just like that, 2025’s Bama Rush has come and gone. In case you (somehow) missed it, Bama Rush took social media by storm first in 2022, giving those outside of Greek life a chance to see what rush is really like from the comfort of their own phones. Ever since, RushTok has been viewers’ go-to for PNM-approved outfits, the latest jewelry trends, and of course, sisterhood. And the 2025 season was no different. This year, there were over a dozen young women who had all eyes on them as they went from house to house in attempt to figure out where they belonged — and taking their TikTok viewers along for the ride with them.
The trials, tribulations, and endless possibilities of recruitment season all led up to this moment: getting the bid. And once sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama wrapped up, it was finally time for everyone’s favorite PNMs to run to their forever homes — and, of course, make TikToks to show everyone where they ended up. Whether you’re a sorority girl yourself, a RushTok expert, or just a casual fan catching up on this year’s Bama Rush, here is your bid day recap of where all of 2025’s Bama Rush PNMs ran home to.
- Kendle
Starting off with the PNM I was most excited for, Kendle found her forever home with Delta Gamma.
- Lana Zimmer
Lana has already made a name for herself online as a popular content creator, and now she’ll be making her mark on campus as a member of Delta Gamma.
- Izzy Darnell
When Bama Rush ‘25 started, it’s safe to say that everyone was on the edge of their seats as they waited to see where Izzy Darnell, the little sister of reigning RushTok royalty Kylan Darnell, would end up. But, it turns out, Izzy ended up dropping out from rush altogether.
- Kyla Lemons
Where are the ZTAs at? Right here, since Kyla Lemons is officially a member of Zeta Tau Alpha!
- Becca Bittman
Becca Bittman’s Bama Rush journey came to an end at Gamma Phi Beta.
- Emma Lipkin
Emma Lipkin is wearing the crown as another new member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
- Tenisha Castle
After becoming arguably the biggest name of RushTok 2025, Tenisha Castle ended her journey by running home to Delta Gamma.
- Riley Fields
I don’t know about you, but I have been obsessed with Riley Fields’s relatable skits and GRWMs this rush week, and now, she’ll be contributing her skills to DG.
- Peighton Mooney
From her signature bob to her colorful outfits, it’s no wonder that Peighton Mooney stood out to Kappa Alpha Theta!
- Elaina Baugh
Elaina Baugh is wearing rose and green as a new member of Delta Zeta.
- Chesney Stanley
Many fans’ “Bama Rush top draft pick” ended her rush week joining Alpha Phi.
- Riley Meyer
Riley Meyer was looking to find someplace that felt like home, and it looks like she found it with Gamma Phi Beta.
- Leah Herrick
As a New England girl myself, I knew I would be rooting for Leah Herrick this rush week, and I cheered when she found her forever home with Alpha Delta Pi.
- Chloe Weist
With her sweet personality and obvious excitement about rushing, Chloe Weist joined the first and finest as a member of ADPi.
- Sadie
I know I’m not the only one when I say that I was obsessed with Sadie’s preference round dress, and now she’s bringing her adorable style to the sisterhood of DZ.