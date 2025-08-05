10 Of The Best Stores To Buy Sorority Rush Dresses From

Ready or not, sorority recruitment season is right around the corner. If you’re gearing up to rush this season — or if you’re an avid watcher of the GRWM and OOTD videos on the sorority rush side of TikTok — you’re well aware that dressing to impress is a big part of rushing. Impressing potential sorority houses means putting your best foot forward, and that starts with feeling your best. If you’re on the hunt for rush dresses this season, here are the best places to begin your shopping journey.

Shopping until you drop can be fun, but with a big event on the horizon like sorority rush, it can also be stressful. Going into rush season, you’ll likely order, try on, stress out, and repeat until you find a dress that feels right. And you’ll be doing a lot of repeating to put together enough outfits to take you from convocation to bid day. The truth is, no matter how many options you try on, there’s no better rush dress than one that makes you feel confident and most like yourself. Plus, here’s a cheat sheet to help you out with your shopping. Here are 10 of the best places to shop for your sorority rush dresses.