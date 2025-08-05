Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
10 Of The Best Stores To Buy Sorority Rush Dresses From

Ready or not, sorority recruitment season is right around the corner. If you’re gearing up to rush this season — or if you’re an avid watcher of the GRWM and OOTD videos on the sorority rush side of TikTok — you’re well aware that dressing to impress is a big part of rushing. Impressing potential sorority houses means putting your best foot forward, and that starts with feeling your best. If you’re on the hunt for rush dresses this season, here are the best places to begin your shopping journey. 

Shopping until you drop can be fun, but with a big event on the horizon like sorority rush, it can also be stressful. Going into rush season, you’ll likely order, try on, stress out, and repeat until you find a dress that feels right. And you’ll be doing a lot of repeating to put together enough outfits to take you from convocation to bid day. The truth is, no matter how many options you try on, there’s no better rush dress than one that makes you feel confident and most like yourself. Plus, here’s a cheat sheet to help you out with your shopping. Here are 10 of the best places to shop for your sorority rush dresses.

Altar’d State

Altar’d State has a dedicated Rush Shop on their site with everything you’ll need for recruitment wear. You can find floral dresses, skirts, and cute going-out tops.

Revolve

With dresses for every occasion, Revolve has something for everyone. A good rush outfit showcases your individuality, and Revolve features countless cuts, colors, and patterns, so you’re bound to find something that feels like you.

Edikted

If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, you’ve heard the brand Edikted mentioned in nearly every video — and for good reason. Edikted is currently the hottest spot for feminine and trendy pieces, rush dresses included.

Oh Polly

No matter what your sorority rush vibe is, Oh Polly has you covered. From glittery and eye-catching to reserved and classy, Oh Polly has tons of dress options for rush season. I’ve ordered a dressy outfit from here myself and received so many compliments!

LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is your No. 1 destination for classic and timeless sorority rush pieces. They feature dresses that are sophisticated, but still cute and feminine.

Peppermayo

Peppermayo is a name I’ve heard all the best-dressed girls mention on TikTok. They feature dresses in unique cuts and colors that are sure to impress potential houses.

Windsor

Windsor has a dedicated Sorority Dresses collection on their site to make your shopping easy. I’ve bought a handful of dresses from here over the years and have no complaints. Plus, it’s also your one-stop shop for shoes and accessories.

Princess Polly

On the Rush Dresses collection on Princess Polly, no two dresses are alike — perfect for finding a unique look for every day of rush. Or, venture onto their other dress collections for some hidden gems.

Francesca’s

Francesca’s is a great spot for vibrant colors, fun textures, and looks that leave an impression. Their dresses are great options for feeling comfortable and confident during rush.

Lucy in the Sky

Lucy in the Sky has an endless variety of dresses that look classy and fit great. I ordered two of my college graduation dresses from here and loved them — I highly recommend them for any occasion.

