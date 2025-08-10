12 Sorority Rush Jewelry Dupes To Save Your Money During Recruitment

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As the summer slowly winds down and campuses come back to life, it’s time to prepare for everyone’s favorite season: sorority recruitment! Whether you’re an eager freshman looking for sisterhood or a returning student deciding to go Greek, one thing’s for sure — a good first impression is everything. Now is the perfect time to start planning out your recruitment looks, including accessories and jewelry.
Remember: Looking stylish doesn’t need to be expensive. Although a polished piece of jewelry can make you look like a million bucks, it should not have to cost that much. While all of our favorite sorority TikTok girlies love to flaunt expensive brands like Kendra Scott, eNewton, and even Hermes, you do not need to break the bank to get a bid. We’ve rounded up 12 of the best jewelry dupes to add the perfect finishing touches to your recruitment outfits.
A New Day Valentine’s Day 14K Gold Plated Heart Slider Pendant Necklace ($25)
This heart pendant necklace gives off serious clean girl energy. It’s simple, dainty, and super cute. The Kendra Scott version may have an expensive price tag, but Target’s slider pendant serves the same charm (literally). With the delicate heart shape and chic gold plating, this piece would be perfect for any round of recruitment.
Ethic Goods Gold Plated Rose Quartz Stone Pendant Necklace ($30)
A rose quartz moment never fails to elevate an outfit. This Target find gives you the same sparkle as the Kendra Scott necklace, but for a fraction of the price. This necklace is a sweet and affordable piece to add to your recruitment lookbook.
CROPD Pearl Earrings ($14)
Pearls are an easy way to make your outfit go from cute to sophisticated. Whether you’re going for timeless or preppy, these pearl drop dangle dupes from Walmart give off the same classiness as their pricey Kendra Scott counterpart. The gold plated finish on these make you look expensive without draining your bank.
Altar’d State Dainty Clover Pearl Bracelet Set ($32)
This bracelet set will give you the perfect “old money” look, just like Van Cleef’s iconic clover motif — for a fraction of the cost. With delicate pearls and gold-trimmed charms, this bracelet set from Altar’d State will keep you looking trendy. Bonus — this comes with three bracelets as opposed to just one.
JIANIYA 14K Gold Plated Beaded Strand Bracelet ($11)
A simple bead bracelet is a staple piece for accessorizing your outfits. This gold bracelet set from Walmart will give you that stackable, stretchy look that’s all over TikTok for under $15. Although eNewton is a popular brand, adding these to your rush looks will keep you looking cool for much less.
Layl Rainbow Choker ($30)
Want to add a pop of color to your sisterhood round look, but don’t want to drop all of your savings on this Kendra Scott strand necklace? We got you covered. This Rainbow Choker from Layl will give you that same flirty vibe to brighten up any outfit.
Altar’d State Stainless Steel H Enamel Ring ($20)
Love the iconic “H” ring from Hermès but hate the price tag? No problem. This stainless steel dupe is a cute way to get the same sleek style. Whether you stack it or wear it solo, this ring from Altar’d State will save you a ton.
Altar’d State Clover Ring Set ($24)
Yes, Van Cleef is ALWAYS having its moment. We got you covered. This Clover Ring Set from Altar’d State is the perfect dupe for the iconic Magic Alhambra ring. This dainty ring will have you looking expensive without being expensive.
Alexcraft Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings ($11)
Gold hoops are a no-brainer, but this beaded design makes them much more unique. Instead of spending a ton on the eNewton pair, opt for this cheaper pair from Walmart. Lightweight and hypoallergenic, these are the perfect little hoops for long days of walking and talking.
Altar’d State Square Face Thin Link Watch ($42)
This square-faced gold watch from Altar’d State has that vintage-y, luxury feel that totally passes as Kendra Scott vibes. Whether you pair it with some bangles or let it shine on its own, this watch will make you look oh-so-sophisticated.
QVVWOPQ Bubble Letter Necklace ($10)
Initial necklaces are one of the biggest trends right now, so we absolutely needed to include a dupe for the Letter Pendant from Kendra Scott. This Bubble Letter necklace from Walmart has so much personality and the perfect amount of sparkle. These rhinestones will add the perfect shimmer while still being super easy to layer with your everyday gold chains.
Bling Jewelry Opal Round Solitaire Stud Earrings ($23)
If you want to keep things subtle but shiny, these faux opal studs from Walmart are the perfect touch. The colorful shimmer adds a bit of glow to your ears, just like the Kendra Scott version, without totally stealing the show. Wearing these will make your ears sparkle while your personality shines even brighter.