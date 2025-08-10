12 Sorority Rush Jewelry Dupes To Save Your Money During Recruitment

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the summer slowly winds down and campuses come back to life, it’s time to prepare for everyone’s favorite season: sorority recruitment! Whether you’re an eager freshman looking for sisterhood or a returning student deciding to go Greek, one thing’s for sure — a good first impression is everything. Now is the perfect time to start planning out your recruitment looks, including accessories and jewelry.

Remember: Looking stylish doesn’t need to be expensive. Although a polished piece of jewelry can make you look like a million bucks, it should not have to cost that much. While all of our favorite sorority TikTok girlies love to flaunt expensive brands like Kendra Scott, eNewton, and even Hermes, you do not need to break the bank to get a bid. We’ve rounded up 12 of the best jewelry dupes to add the perfect finishing touches to your recruitment outfits.

CROPD CROPD Pearl Earrings ($14) Pearls are an easy way to make your outfit go from cute to sophisticated. Whether you’re going for timeless or preppy, these pearl drop dangle dupes from Walmart give off the same classiness as their pricey Kendra Scott counterpart. The gold plated finish on these make you look expensive without draining your bank. See on Walmart

JIANIYA JIANIYA 14K Gold Plated Beaded Strand Bracelet ($11) A simple bead bracelet is a staple piece for accessorizing your outfits. This gold bracelet set from Walmart will give you that stackable, stretchy look that’s all over TikTok for under $15. Although eNewton is a popular brand, adding these to your rush looks will keep you looking cool for much less. See on Walmart

Layl Layl Rainbow Choker ($30) Want to add a pop of color to your sisterhood round look, but don’t want to drop all of your savings on this Kendra Scott strand necklace? We got you covered. This Rainbow Choker from Layl will give you that same flirty vibe to brighten up any outfit. See on Layl

Alexcraft Alexcraft Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings ($11) Gold hoops are a no-brainer, but this beaded design makes them much more unique. Instead of spending a ton on the eNewton pair, opt for this cheaper pair from Walmart. Lightweight and hypoallergenic, these are the perfect little hoops for long days of walking and talking. See on Walmart

QVVWOPQ QVVWOPQ Bubble Letter Necklace ($10) Initial necklaces are one of the biggest trends right now, so we absolutely needed to include a dupe for the Letter Pendant from Kendra Scott. This Bubble Letter necklace from Walmart has so much personality and the perfect amount of sparkle. These rhinestones will add the perfect shimmer while still being super easy to layer with your everyday gold chains. See on Walmart