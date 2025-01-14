On Jan. 19, the beloved short-form content app TikTok is likely to be banned in the United States. Due to several U.S. lawmakers expressing national security concerns about the app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, President Joe Biden signed a law last April that would ban TikTok in the U.S. unless ByteDance sells its U.S. assets. As of Jan. 14, the law is currently being considered by the Supreme Court, but it seems likely that come Jan. 19, TikTok will no longer be available in the U.S. Therefore, many netizens are trying to find a new app that matches the interface and vibe of TikTok, which has led to an explosion of interest in apps like Neptune and REDnote. And now, an app called Likee may also be an option for video creators.

Likee (previously known as LIKE) is a short video maker app, similar to TikTok, with which users can watch short videos and live streams, as well as post their own. It is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. According to Likee’s description on the Apple App Store, users can make videos using special effects, give and receive gifts on live streams, and view a personalized feed of content based on what you like (sounds eerily similar to TikTok, TBH). Likee had over 150 million active users as of 2021, making it a prime potential alternative to TikTok. Additionally, Likee’s parent company is a Singapore-based firm called BIGO Technology, which means it is less likely to face the same national security concerns as TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company.

Although Likee is very similar to TikTok, many current TikTok users aren’t thrilled about the idea of having to migrate to a different app. User @twizzynoahh posted a TikTok that said, “I don’t want an app like TikTok, I want TikTok.” The video had over one thousand comments, the majority of which shared Noah’s sentiment about not wanting to leave TikTok. Another user, @marywunnaa, posted a TikTok saying she would not be switching to another app once the TikTok ban is in place. “A captain goes down with their ship, when TikTok is gone, I am gone,” she wrote.

While no app will ever be able to exactly replicate the magic and madness of TikTok, it does seem like Likee can offer users the ability to hone their creative skills while making videos, just like TikTok. So, if you’re looking for a creative outlet and a place to watch videos about your favorite makeup, music, and more, Likee could be the app for you — especially if the Jan. 19 ban indeed goes through.