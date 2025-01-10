Is it just me, or does it feel like 2025 is off to a rocky start? We’ve already seen a string of celebrity breakups, the presidential inauguration is right around the corner, and devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Los Angeles. And if that wasn’t enough, let’s not forget —TikTok is on the verge of being banned in the United States.

ICYMI, this isn’t the first time TikTok has faced scrutiny in the U.S., but this time, the threat feels very real. The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has long been under fire for national security concerns, with critics alleging that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government. While TikTok has repeatedly denied these claims and implemented measures to safeguard American users’ information, it hasn’t been enough to satisfy U.S. lawmakers.

Now, after years of debates, drama, and bans on government devices, a nationwide TikTok ban is closer than ever. Congress recently passed a bill that would allow the government to block the app entirely, claiming it poses risks to privacy and national security. The ban is set to take effect on Jan. 19 — unless ByteDance sells TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer, which, let’s be real, doesn’t seem likely to happen.

So, What Happens If TikTok Gets Banned?

If the ban does go into effect, TikTok won’t completely disappear from your life overnight. Here’s what to expect:

The first major impact would likely be TikTok’s removal from the App Store and Google Play. This means you wouldn’t be able to download the app if you don’t already have it, and you wouldn’t be able to install updates if you do. For those of us who are already glued to our TikTok FYP, this might not sound like a big deal at first — but over time, the lack of updates could cause the app to become buggy, outdated, or even unusable as phones and operating systems continue to evolve.

TikTok won’t magically vanish from phones it’s already downloaded on. So, if you’re a current user, you’ll still have access to the app (at least for now). However, things can get murky when it comes to how internet service providers (aka ISPs) choose to respond to the ban. If the U.S. government decides to follow in the footsteps of countries like India — where TikTok has been banned since 2021 — it could go further by pressuring ISPs to block the app entirely. In this scenario, accessing TikTok could become much harder, requiring workarounds like forcing users to use virtual private networks (aka VPNs).

In short, if the ban goes into effect on Jan. 19, TikTok as we know it won’t disappear immediately. But over time, the app could become increasingly difficult to use, and it may become completely inaccessible for new users.