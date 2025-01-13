Everything You Need To Know About Neptune: TikTok’s Female-Owned Alternative

The end may very well be near… for TikTok, that is. With the threat of a national TikTok ban looming, and the app’s future uncertain, netizens are scrambling to find their next home for unhinged memes, viral dances, and an online community. And with that, users are throwing some new names into the mix — including the Neptune app.

Much like REDnote, Neptune is a TikTok alternative that’s being offered up as the next app for users to download. Developed by CEO Ashley Darling, Neptune is a female-owned app making waves on TikTok due to its promising interface, community-first approach, and proposed ghost metrics. It also promises monetization, which is a plus for any creators looking to jump ship if TikTok ends up sinking.

On Neptune’s website, it describes itself as a “platform built for creators, by creatives” and claims to be “pioneering a new era of social media.” Neptune also says that it was designed to put content creators first, ensuring that their creativity takes precedence over things like views, likes, and followers.

On other social media apps, users have expressed their curiosity about Neptune.

So Neptune App it is and it’s a woman founder pic.twitter.com/6RfR3Rcq5T — Dr.Cushing (@ChantelleSP) January 13, 2025

Any thoughts about the new app Neptune? — Muñeca 🪆 (@CharmedCherub) December 17, 2024

Ok so are we migrating to the neptune app when TikTok gets banned — skylar bergmann (@skylarbergmannn) January 13, 2025

FRIENDS since TikTok is going away go check out “Neptune” the app. It’s apparently going to be TikTok’s equivalent and also MySpace. You can tweak your algorithm so you don’t have to see any AI. (Unless TikTok pulls a fast one on us and comes up with something last minute) 😂 — hailey 🍭🧸 (@pinkminusone_) January 11, 2025

when does the Neptune app come out?

If you’re looking to download right TF now, sorry — you’ll have to wait a bit. The Neptune app is currently in the beta phase and is only available for users registered to their Discord community. But, if you’re interested in possibly becoming a beta tester, you can sign up now (well, after you join the Neptune Discord server, that is).

According to Neptune’s social media, you can expect the beta app to drop sometime in January or February 2025, and a full release in the spring. I’ll keep you posted.

How do I reserve my username on the Neptune app?

While you can’t download the app yet, you can reserve your username. If you join the Neptune Discord server, you have the ability to reserve your own username — tied to your email — when the app finally drops. Whether you’re looking to use a celebrity’s name, or want that Tumblr-esque username your 14-year-old-self always wanted, now is your chance!