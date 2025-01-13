Have People Already Found A Replacement For TikTok? What To Know About REDnote

The current fate of the beloved app TikTok is still up in the air. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been scrutinized in the U.S. for national security concerns, with critics alleging that user data and information could be accessed by the Chinese government. Though TikTok has denied these claims and implemented measures to protect users’ information, the threat of a ban is still looming.

Due to the fact that Congress has passed a bill that will allow the government to block the app in its entirety in the U.S., it seems as though TikTok users can anticipate the ban taking place on Jan. 19. Many creators have been using the final week of TikTok to say their goodbyes and announce what app they’ll be moving to next. ICYMI, many creators may have already found a replacement for TikTok, and it’s a Chinese app called REDnote.

Many users and creators have expressed their thoughts on the app on various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter). Some think that REDnote is destined to fail (seeing as users would be moving from one Chinese app to another) and others see it as a beacon of hope that TikTok-esque content is not yet over.

Americans are so damn petty lmao. Congress goes after TikTok so everyone goes to download RedNote. The Chinese version, we’re all like data be damned, TAKE IT 🤣🤣 — Rose 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ (@ForeverRebel) January 13, 2025

Rednote is actually pretty satisfying, I’m about to learn mandarin just so I can understand the functions of the app pic.twitter.com/yP3PUvYEd8 — ⚔️ (@vampiracult) January 13, 2025

Just created an account on rednote. If the government claims they’re banning TikTok cause they think China is stealing our data then I might as well go straight to the source. — Jeff (@jglenn001) January 13, 2025

Me on my way to download this rednote app to get closer to my chinese spy: pic.twitter.com/5W02LLSVHs — 𝓵𝓲𝓿 (@snoozedyou) January 13, 2025

You heard it here, folks. To find some TikTok-like content on REDnote, simply use the hashtag #TikTokRefugee to see the content we all know and love including GRWMs, edits, vlogs, and so much more. A REDnote app creator even shared a welcome video for the American users who have since downloaded the app (it was even holding top spots in the App Store). He encouraged users to continue practicing their freedom of speech, and stressed the importance of such, especially in the times of today.

Other TikTok users have begun detailing their experience on REDnote, and TBH, I’m about to create my own account.

@americastia Don’t worry Chinese spy, I’ll give you more sensitive deets on Red Note ♬ original sound – 🦇

Only time will tell if REDnote will serve as the continuation of TikTok. But if not, one thing’s for certain — we can expect the content we’ve grown to know and love to soon find another home.