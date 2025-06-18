Forget Labubus, Monchhichis Are The Dolls You *Need* To Add To Your Collection

Just when you thought your collectible shelf was full, a new contender has slowly crept onto the scene, and it’s bringing serious nostalgic charm. From recent favorites like Labubus and Sonny Angels to classic collectibles like Calico Critters and Beanie Babies, Gen Z is embracing a new (well, actually old) wave of adorable figurines. Monchhichis, the fuzzy, pacifier-loving monkey dolls from the ‘70s, are making a surprise comeback thanks to the internet’s obsession with cute collectible trinkets. With their charming retro vibe, cozy fur, and tons of adorable characters, Monchhichis are quickly reemerging among a new generation of collectors.

While Labubus have taken heat for their high price tags and monster-like features, Monchhichis combine all the best parts of a must-have collectible. Like Calico Critters, Monchhichis have different “families” and character series with unique outfits and backstories. They also come in all shapes and sizes (literally ranging from five to 31 inches tall), making them the perfect accessory to dangle from your bag or chill on your bed. Some favorite Monchhichi variations include the classic thumb Sucker, small, colorful Monchhichis, Bebichhichis, and Japanese Kimono-wearing Monchhichis.

Where To Buy Monchhichis

Monchhichis truly stand the test of time in terms of price, character series, and aesthetics. If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these adorable dolls, there are lots of great places to start. For easily-accessible and authentic options, sites like Urban Outfitters and Amazon offer a solid variety of Monchhichis in different characters, colors, and sizes. Can’t get enough of the aesthetic? Hot Topic carries Monchhichi-themed T-shirts, notebooks, and enamel pins, so you can show off your love for these dolls in style. If you’re on the hunt for vintage pieces or dolls still in their original packaging, eBay is a goldmine. Many sellers have entire shops dedicated to these lovable collectables, making it easy to score unique and nostalgic finds.

Still, if you’re not set on owning an official Monchhichi, there are plenty of dupes available across sites like Aliexpress, Mercari, and even TikTok Shop. Blind boxes from TikTok have slowly been growing in popularity, too, adding an extra element of surprise to the unboxing experience, similar to Sonny Angels and Labubus. Although they’re not the real deal, these dupes may be cheaper and easier to find than well-known collectibles released decades ago.

Inauthentic Monchhichis, often referred to as “Menquiquis,” are the Monchhichi equivalent of “Lafufus,” the well-known Labubu dupes. These lookalikes usually share similar traits — most noticeably, their hard, pale faces made from plastic. While they may not have the same collector’s value or craftsmanship, they still offer a fun and accessible alternative for casual enjoyers. Whether you’re new to Monchhichis or a lifelong fan of these childhood classics, these fuzzy dolls are a perfect opportunity to expand your figurine collection.