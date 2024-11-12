The Sonny Angel Christmas Series Includes A Secret Angel Dressed As Santa

The holiday season is officially here, and Sonny Angel wants to get you into the holiday spirit! Sonny Angel is certainly in support of starting to celebrate now, and to help you get in the mood, the brand has announced the 2024 Sonny Angel Christmas series: the Christmas Dinner Series!

Sonny Angel is no stranger to themed collections, and this year, the brand is highlighting one of the best holiday traditions: having a nice meal with your family or friends! These Sonny Angel Christmas Dinner collectible items are great for getting yourself in the holiday spirit, be it through unboxing a blind box or placing your Sonny Angel on your desk as a study buddy through finals. This collection is also perfect for gifting — I’m sure your bestie would love a Christmas-themed Sonny Angel to add to her collection! The Sonny Angel Christmas series was officially announced on the Sonny Angel Instagram account on Nov. 5, but the collection won’t drop until Nov. 20. However, there are some ways you may be able to get your hands on the Sonny Angel Christmas Dinner series before the release date. Sonny Angels are trending right now, so there’s no doubt you’ll need to act fast if you want a holiday addition to your collection.

The Sonny Angel Christmas Series Theme

The theme of this year’s Sonny Angel holiday collection is the Sonny Angel Christmas Dinner Series. This year is all about the joy of sharing a meal! The collection includes eight figures altogether, including a strawberry, carrot, alligator, and reindeer. Six of the figures hold gold cutlery or tableware, ready to dig into whatever you’re having for holiday dinner! The other two figures have plates of food, including a turkey leg and a slice of cake. Some of the figures are also wearing Christmas-themed headwear, like a Santa hat, a bow, and party hats.

The series includes one secret figure. This Sonny Angel is a rabbit dressed as Santa, with a red shirt and hat as well as a gold star on its pink bunny ears. This figure holds a gold dish, bringing some food to the Christmas feast!

Finally, the collection also includes one Robby Angel. This figure is not a Sonny Angel but a different, super-rare animal. For the holidays, Robby is seated holding up gold cutlery. He also wears a Santa hat on one of his ears.

How To Buy The Sonny Angel Christmas Series

The Sonny Angel Christmas Dinner Series was announced on Nov. 5 and won’t be officially released until Nov. 20. However, there are some ways you may be able to order the collection before it goes live. If you’re a member of Sonny Angel’s rewards program, pay attention: There’s a presale schedule!

Gold members will be able to order the collection on Nov. 12, Silver members on Nov. 13, Bronze members on Nov. 14, Angel members on Nov. 15, and finally, everyone on Nov. 20. To order, just head to the Sonny Angel website on your presale date at 3 p.m. EST. Sonny Angels are known to sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendars!

Sonny Angel Christmas Series Prices

As for pricing, you can choose between buying a single blind box or an assorted box of the Christmas Dinner Series figures. The single blind box includes one of the figures of the collection (possibly even the secret figure or Robby Angel), but you won’t know which one until you unbox! The single box is $12 on the website.

The assorted box includes six blind boxes. Remember that there is no guarantee that there won’t be repeated figures in the set! The assorted box is $72.

If the figures aren’t enough holiday spirit for you, Sonny Angel is also including a free Sonny Angel Christmas ornament gift with all orders while supplies last! I know I’m getting my credit card ready.