As someone from Canada, every time I step foot on U.S. soil, there is one thing and one thing only that I want to do. For those other non-American folks out there, you’ll know what I’m talking about, but for my American friends, the answer is eat. Despite the fact that Canada now has a Crumbl, Wingstop, and Chick-fil-A, there are many poor unfortunate souls who have never experienced such delicacies. All jokes aside, it has become a sort of phenomenon for non-American people visiting the country to want to try all the classic American chain restaurants they see online and in the movies, and there is one group of TikTokers — who call themselves the Welsh 5 — who have gone viral for their American culinary escapades.

The hype began when five friends from Wales — Charly Anne Collard, Kane Kinge, Ieuan Jones, Lea Charlotte, and Cory (of @CorysWorldd) — went on a vacation to New York City in December 2024, and their videos chronicling their travels captured the hearts of American viewers across the country. Since their early videos of their NYC adventures, the friends have gone viral. Over the course of their six-day trip, they hit several American staples such as Chick-fil-A, Raising Canes, and Taco Bell, as well as some famous New York spots like Joe’s Pizza and Katz’s Deli. After they went back home (much to American fans’ dismay), they then surprised fans by announcing a second trip back to the U.S., this time to Orlando, Florida, where they not only toured the state’s major theme parks, but also hit up more chain restaurants like Wingstop, Applebee’s, IHOP, Shake Shack, and Chipotle, to name a few.

But who are these charming chaps and chapettes who are tasting their way through the States? Well, each member of the group posts their own content, so fans can keep up with each of them as they try all the iconic food stops and share more of their individual personalities (as well as their collective friendship). There’s Charly Anne, a content creator who became popular for posting “What I Eat In A Day” videos and seems to post the most content from their group travels. Ieuan, a vlogger with nearly a million followers, is also up there in terms of how much travel content he’s been posting. There is also Kane who shares a YouTube channel with Ieuan. Kane’s videos are usually comedic, and he posts about his friends and family and general everyday life. The group also includes Corey, who is in a relationship with the final member of the group, Lea. Cory and Lea both post mainly travel and lifestyle content and daily vlogs documenting their life together.

@ieuanjoness we seen all your comments and you guys didn’t disappoint !! @Charly Anne C @Kane Hinge ♬ original sound – Ieuan Jones

It’s no wonder this iconic group of friends has become so popular; they’re fully enjoying every little bit of their adventures, and taking all their viewers along for the ride so they can have fun too. If you’re officially a Welsh 5 fan and already sad for their Orlando journey to end, don’t worry! The group has already announced another trip, this time to Miami, Florida, so get ready for even more food content soon. (And South Florida girlies, be sure to drop all your favorite Miami food recs in their comments… Versailles, anyone?)