The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Tracklist Is A+, & These Spotify Features Make It Fun To Listen

Season 2 Part 1 of Wednesday is finally streaming on Netflix, and it’s arriving with an exclusive Spotify collaboration fans won’t want to miss. To celebrate the release of these four new episodes, the music streaming platform has dropped a Wednesday Official Playlist, showcasing all of Season 2’s tracks so far, all in one place. From Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” to Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is,” this soundtrack already features some standout moments, including musical covers from the cast and Wednesday herself.

Fans of Season 1 will remember the toe-tapping needle drops scattered throughout the series, most memorably the viral Wednesday dance set to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck.” Choreographed by Jenna Ortega, the dance drew inspiration from ‘80s goth clubs and legendary cultural figureheads like Bob Fosse and Siouxsie Sioux. Now, Season 2 is bringing that same energy, pairing chilling scenes with a perfectly customized tracklist, making for an even more immersive viewing experience.

But the music isn’t the only captivating feature to emerge from this collaboration. Interactive features, including an animated progress bar and an exciting character quiz, allow fans to dive deeper into the world of Wednesday.

Wednesday Official Tracklist

Episode 1: “Here We Woe Again”

“My Favorite Things” by The Lennon Sisters

“Un Mundo Raro” by Chavela Vargas

“Tropical Island” by Barry Lipman Singers

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer

“Um Oh Ah Yey” by MAMAMOO

Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Op. 64, Act 1: Dance of the Knights

“No Time To Cry” by Sisters of Mercy

“Nevermore Alma Mater” by Pitch Slaps

“Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

Episode 2: “The Devil You Woe”

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks

“The Marriage of Figaro” by Voi Che Sapete (Pantheon Classics)

Verdi’s “Dies Irae” (Pantheon Classics)

Episode 3: “Call of the Woe”

“La Cumparsita” by Roberto Alagna

“I Walked with a Zombie” by Roky Erickson

Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries”

“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival covered by Cast

“Besame Mucho” by Pedro Vargas

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. covered by GnusCello

Episode 4: “Hyde and Woe Seek”

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

“Ain’t That A Kick In The Head” by Dean Martin

Symphony No. 34 in C Major K. 338 – Adante di Molto by Mozart

“Dream Weaver” by Gary Wright

“All By Myself” by Eric Carmen

“Zombie” by the Cranberries (Piano Cover)

Scene D’Amour by Bernard Hermann

Wednesday Official Playlist Features

Alongside enjoying Season 2’s spooky, customized tracklist, fans can look forward to spotting some impressive Easter eggs on the Spotify platform itself. When hitting play on the Wednesday Official Playlist, keep an eye out for Thing creeping across the progress bar as you listen.

Starting on Aug. 8, listeners will also be able to unlock a character quiz, revealing whether they’re more of a Wednesday or an Enid. Once completed, fans can share their results with a themed card, perfect for unveiling that inner Nevermore spirit.

Stay tuned for even more surprises from Spotify once the final half of Season 2 premieres Sept. 3 on Netflix.