Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 is almost here, with Part 1 set to hit the streamer on Aug. 6. (Part 2 comes later this fall, on Sept. 3.) As fans await the new season, many may need a refresher on what exactly happened in Wednesday Season 1 — it did premiere back in 2022, after all. Here’s the Wednesday Season 1 recap that’ll get you up to speed ahead of Season 2 hitting Netflix.

The series is centered around the iconic Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), and follows her after she’s expelled from her high school and shipped off to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts, monsters, and misunderstood misfits near the town of Jericho. There, Wednesday makes new friends (and a few enemies), begins to unravel a dark town secret, and discovers a chilling prophecy — including one that ultimately connects directly to her.

What begins as a disciplinary transfer turns into a full-fledged supernatural mystery, complete with visions, shapeshifters, hidden libraries, and a deadly creature known as the Hyde. As Wednesday navigates school dances, cryptic ancestors, and the possibility of love, she also uncovers long-buried truths about her family’s past, and the twisted legacies of Jericho’s founding families. With the help of her friends, Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), and her disembodied hand, Thing, Wednesday takes on more than she bargained for, only to find herself at the center of an even bigger mystery. Here’s everything you may have forgotten about Season 1 of Wednesday.

Wednesday Meets People At Nevermore — & A lot of them are shady

Wednesday is the sole daughter of the Addams family, and she gets psychic visions. They come on randomly, usually when she touches someone or something, and they are the source of many of the plot lines in Wednesday. After retaliating against her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez)’s bullies, Wednesday gets sent to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for misfits and outcasts. She meets many new faces, including Enid (Emma Myers), a bubbly werewolf whom she befriends and becomes roommates with.

Wednesday also meets Rowan (Calum Ross), Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) and Zavier (Percy Hynes White). Notably, Xavier saves her from being crushed by a falling gargoyle, and the pair also learn that they had a previous encounter — Wednesday saved him from being cremated when he hid in his godmother’s casket during her funeral when they were younger and playing hide and seek.

Wednesday also meets Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and science teacher Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci). Wednesday later meets Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who she begins to develop feelings for, but Tyler’s father, Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane), views Wednesday as a threat due to her father’s criminal past.

Yeah, it’s a lot, and it only gets more intense from here.

Wednesday has a Prophecy

Tyler and Wednesday meet up at a local carnival and they get chased by bullies, and as Wednesday runs away, she runs into Rowan and has a vision of his death. Wednesday follows Rowan into the woods, where he tries to kill her, but he is killed by a monster.

Although the monster kills Rowan, he somehow appears unharmed in school the following day. He then gets expelled and he leaves town, but it’s actually a shapeshifter posing as Rowan — and that shapeshifter is Principal Weems.

Wednesday DISCOVERS AN ANCESTOR

After discovering a secret library in Nevermore Academy, Wednesday tells Xavier about Joseph Crackstone, the man who founded the town of Jericho. She then volunteers at Pilgrim World, a theme park that pays homage to the town’s origins, and discovers a painting of the blonde-haired version of her that she previously saw in a vision — where she was told that she has “the key” to stopping the resurrection of Joseph Crackstone and protecting Nevermore Academy.

She later finds out that the girl in her vision is an ancestor of hers named Goody Addams. In a vision, Wednesday learns that Goody was condemned for being a witch, but later escaped. As for Xavier, Wednesday grows suspicious of him once she finds out that he’s been keeping drawings of the monster all along.

Wednesday Investigates Laurel Gates

On her birthday, Wednesday tricks Enid and Tyler into helping her with the mystery of the monster by investigating the nearby Gates Mansion, where she finds a music box belonging to Laurel Gates (a descendant of Joseph Crackstone). Later, Wednesday discovers photos of herself in the music box, and she comes to the conclusion that someone is spying on her. Meanwhile, Enid gets fed up with Wednesday’s cold and distant personality and moves out of their room.

The Hyde’s true identity is revealed

Uncle Fester arrives to help Wednesday retrieve a diary that includes details about the investigation into the monster attacks. Thanks to this diary, they find out that the monster is a rare creature called a Hyde, and it is usually controlled by a master. Later, Wednesday returns from a date with Tyler to find that her room was ransacked, and the diary is stolen. She meets up with him again and they kiss, but she gets a vision that he is the Hyde and runs off.

Who is Laurel Gates?

After being in a coma for three months, Eugene wakes up and recalls the suspect wearing red boots during the incident. This evidence lead to fans finding out that Ms. Thornhill was Laurel Gates all along — and that she was controlling the Hyde.

Another Mystery Awaits

In the end of the final episode of Wednesday Season 1, fans see Wednesday receives mysterious texts that say, “I’m watching you,” setting us up for Season 2. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 airs on Netflix on Aug. 6, and the trailer has already revealed some major plotlines to come.