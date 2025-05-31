Netflix Dropped ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Release Dates At Tudum

We finally have release dates for Wednesday Season 2 to add to our calendars, thanks to Netflix. On May 31, the streamer announced at its Tudum live event that Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 will be released on Aug. 6, and Part 2 will hit Netflix on Sept. 3.

And the updates didn’t stop there. It was finally confirmed that Lady Gaga will have a cameo in Wednesday Season 2, and Mother Monster herself graced fans with a showstopping performance at the Tudum event. Featuring Wednesday‘s star Jenna Ortega, Gaga sang a medley of her own songs (“Zombieboy,” “Bloody Mary,” and “Abracadabra,” specifically) along with old favorites like “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps and, of course, The Addams Family theme song.

Fans have been waiting a while to get info on Wednesday Season 2. Back on Jan. 30, Netflix dropped a sneak peek at the upcoming second season, which showed Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) handcuffed to a wall shirtless as Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) entered the room. But at Tudum, Netflix dropped the first six minutes of Season 2 to make up for the long wait.

In September, Netflix’s teased of the making of Wednesday Season 2 during promotion for the streamer’s Geeked Week and showed the cast of Wednesday in full costumes while on the set of the upcoming season. Watching the teaser, my eyes immediately went to Jenna Ortega in her black braids and pinstriped uniform as she’s set to return to the spooky Nevermore Academy.

Fans also got glimpses of other Wednesday characters, like Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers), Gomez and Morticia Addams (played Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Pugsley Addams (played by Isaac Ordonez) in a Nevermore Academy uniform (!). The teaser promised that Wednesday Season 2 is going to be “bigger and more twisted” than ever, so best believe I’ll have my TV, blanket, and popcorn ready when the season officially drops.

When will season 2 be released?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 will hit Netflix on Aug. 6, and Part 2 will hit Netflix on Sept. 3.

Who else is starring in season 2?

Gaga will be joining Ortega, Myers, Guzmán, Zeta-Jones, and Ordonez in Season 2, as well as Joy Sunday, who plays siren student Bianca Barclay.

It’s unclear if any other Season 1 cast members will be returning for Season 2. However, there is one Season 1 star who won’t be making their return to Nevermore Academy. In March 2024, Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, revealed his exit from the show on his Instagram Story. “I had so much fun working on this show,” Hynes White wrote above a cast photo. “I can’t wait to watch season 2 :) Much love.”

what will season 2 be about?

While Season 1 of Wednesday focused on Wednesday’s life at Nevermore Academy and her interactions with classmates and love interests, Season 2 will be taking a different route. During a June 2023 conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Ortega revealed that Season 2 will focus more on spooky elements.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega said. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Ortega also shared that Season 2 will drop the romance. So no more love triangles for Wednesday. “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” she said.

Instead, Season 2 will highlight Wednesday’s friendship with Enid a lot more. “For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that,” the show’s creators Al Gough and Miles Millar told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022. “The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season.”

Wednesday Season 2 can’t get here quick enough!