Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in \'Wednesday\'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in \'Wednesday\'
@wednesdaynetflix via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Netflix Dropped ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Release Dates At Tudum

Bre McNamara
Tina Kolokathis

We finally have release dates for Wednesday Season 2 to add to our calendars, thanks to Netflix. On May 31, the streamer announced at its Tudum live event that Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 will be released on Aug. 6, and Part 2 will hit Netflix on Sept. 3.

And the updates didn’t stop there. It was finally confirmed that Lady Gaga will have a cameo in Wednesday Season 2, and Mother Monster herself graced fans with a showstopping performance at the Tudum event. Featuring Wednesday‘s star Jenna Ortega, Gaga sang a medley of her own songs (“Zombieboy,” “Bloody Mary,” and “Abracadabra,” specifically) along with old favorites like “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps and, of course, The Addams Family theme song.

Fans have been waiting a while to get info on Wednesday Season 2. Back on Jan. 30, Netflix dropped a sneak peek at the upcoming second season, which showed Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) handcuffed to a wall shirtless as Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) entered the room. But at Tudum, Netflix dropped the first six minutes of Season 2 to make up for the long wait.

In September, Netflix’s teased of the making of Wednesday Season 2 during promotion for the streamer’s Geeked Week and showed the cast of Wednesday in full costumes while on the set of the upcoming season. Watching the teaser, my eyes immediately went to Jenna Ortega in her black braids and pinstriped uniform as she’s set to return to the spooky Nevermore Academy.

Fans also got glimpses of other Wednesday characters, like Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers), Gomez and Morticia Addams (played Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Pugsley Addams (played by Isaac Ordonez) in a Nevermore Academy uniform (!). The teaser promised that Wednesday Season 2 is going to be “bigger and more twisted” than ever, so best believe I’ll have my TV, blanket, and popcorn ready when the season officially drops.

When will season 2 be released?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 will hit Netflix on Aug. 6, and Part 2 will hit Netflix on Sept. 3.

Who else is starring in season 2?

Gaga will be joining Ortega, Myers, Guzmán, Zeta-Jones, and Ordonez in Season 2, as well as Joy Sunday, who plays siren student Bianca Barclay.

It’s unclear if any other Season 1 cast members will be returning for Season 2. However, there is one Season 1 star who won’t be making their return to Nevermore Academy. In March 2024, Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, revealed his exit from the show on his Instagram Story. “I had so much fun working on this show,” Hynes White wrote above a cast photo. “I can’t wait to watch season 2 :) Much love.”

what will season 2 be about?

While Season 1 of Wednesday focused on Wednesday’s life at Nevermore Academy and her interactions with classmates and love interests, Season 2 will be taking a different route. During a June 2023 conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Ortega revealed that Season 2 will focus more on spooky elements.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega said. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Ortega also shared that Season 2 will drop the romance. So no more love triangles for Wednesday. “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” she said.

Instead, Season 2 will highlight Wednesday’s friendship with Enid a lot more. “For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that,” the show’s creators Al Gough and Miles Millar told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022. “The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season.”

Wednesday Season 2 can’t get here quick enough!

Bre is the Entertainment Editor at Her Campus. She oversees the entertainment verticals on the site, including celebrities, movies, television, and music coverage. During her college career, Bre was a contributing writer and Entertainment Editor for the Montclair State University chapter of Her Campus. After graduating in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Arts, Bre worked as a full-time writer at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, where she pitched, edited, and wrote articles covering trending news, movies, television, and celebrities. Bre has also written and conducted interviews for the entertainment site Shadow and Act. When she's not writing, you can find Bre binging 'New Girl' or 'Modern Family' for the millionth time or listening to her assorted Spotify playlist. She also loves spending time with her family and keeping herself busy with a little retail therapy!
Tina is the site lead at Her Campus, where she oversees all of the national editorial content, which includes all things entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and wellness. She joined the Her Campus team in August 2022. Prior to Her Campus, Tina served as the executive editor at Elite Daily. She was with the publication for over seven years. Tina's resume also includes News12.com, WCBS 880, and The New York Post. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Hofstra University in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In her free time, Tina can be probably be found rewatching New Girl for the millionth time or pretending to be a dinosaur with one of her toddlers. Send any pitches to tinakolokathis@hercampus.com. More importantly, though, send Spongebob memes to @tinakolokathis on Instagram.