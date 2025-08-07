Maybe The Real ‘TSITP’ Love Story Is Jeremiah & The Mirror Glaze Cake

For years, fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been divided into Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad. But after Episode 5? Move over, Bonrad and Jelly shippers — there’s a new couple that fans are invested in: Jeremiah and that damn mirror glaze cake. And in true internet fashion, fans are flooding social media with absolutely unhinged edits and memes. (As a Bonrad truther, I’m here for it.) Spoiler alert: Spoilers for TSITP Season 3 ahead.

For those of you not caught up on TSITP: 1) What are you waiting for? and 2) I’ll catch you up to speed. Episode 5 was the first-ever episode from Conrad’s POV, and we spent a day with Belly and Conrad as they prepared for Belly’s wedding to Jeremiah. It was full of swoon-worthy moments that had me, a 25-year-old woman, practically foaming at the mouth over a fictional character. But between the romantic peach scene and that bedroom moment between Conrad and Belly, there was another scene that stole the show — and it featured Jeremiah whining about a mirror glaze cake for the wedding. Oh, brother.

To give you some context, Jeremiah told Belly that his “one thing” for the wedding was (and I quote) a “two-tier dark chocolate cake with a raspberry coulis filling and a mirror glaze on top.” But after she goes to the bakery, Belly finds out that the cake will cost them $750 — which is not only out of their price range, but is more than what Jeremiah spent on Belly’s engagement ring.

When Belly offers a more reasonable alternative to Jeremiah (a sheet cake with milk chocolate and raspberry, which sounds fire), he pretty much crashes out, lectures her about cacao, and throws a whole hissy fit, saying “Belly, cacao is the bean — it’s what chocolate is made of. Look, the whole flavor profile depends on the bitterness of the dark chocolate and the sweet tartness of the raspberry.” Damn, OK, Willy Wonka.

the mirror glaze cake meme is all over tsitp-Tok

Jeremiah’s fit — which was more passionate than his proposal to Belly, mind you — has taken on a life of its own on social media through unhinged ship edits. IDK about you, but I can’t stop laughing.

NGL, I’m getting emotional.

This next one has me scared, though.

It’s not just TikTok, though. X users are also joining in on the fun.

belly 💁🏻‍♀️cacao is the bean 🫘 it’s what chocolate 🍫 is made of 🎂 look 🙄 the whole flavor 👅 profile depends on the bitterness 🤢of the dark chocolate 🍫 and the sweet 🍭tartness 🥮of the raspberry 🍓 — katie!! ✶ bellyconrad ✶ bb27 (@jstlikeamovie) August 6, 2025

bring me a 2 tiered 70% cacao chocolate cake with mirror glaze and raspberry coulis filling pic.twitter.com/yGtG9Zoa35 — hailey•jeremiah is over party⸆⸉ (@conniebells_) August 7, 2025

That fuck ass two tier mirror glaze wedding cake with the stupid ass raspberry filling pic.twitter.com/r3fV57kpDU — Bri (@C111NNAMOROLL) August 7, 2025

who the fuck wants a mirror glaze cake for their wedding cake — emilee ♡ (@lovestruckgirl_) August 7, 2025

bring me my two tier chocolate mirror glaze cake pic.twitter.com/QEUfcTaTQx — maeve ୨ৎ tsitp spoilers (@oppositerry) August 7, 2025

Honestly, I ship it.