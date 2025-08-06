Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead. If you’ve noticed in Episodes 4 and 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new character has come to light — and while she hasn’t had much screen time yet, her presence has already raised a few eyebrows. In Episode 4, a brunette woman in the office of Adam’s company turns to Jeremiah with a warm smile and says, “Jeremiah! You look so handsome in your suit today.” Jeremiah returns the smile and replies, “Thanks, Kayleigh.” For some with a really good memory, that may have raised some eyebrows…

Then, at the end of Episode 5, Jeremiah and Belly are talking about their wedding plans when Jeremiah says, “My dad said his secretary Kayleigh will help with the planning. She lives for that kind of stuff.” Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that right after Jeremiah said this, Belly made a weird face. It’s a subtle moment, but it didn’t go unnoticed. Why did Belly react like that? Is it just typical pre-wedding jitters, or is there something else going on here?

If you have no idea why some viewers are freaking out about the addition of this seemingly minor character, you’re probably confused. But if you remember why Kayleigh is significant, it all makes sense…

Let’s get into it.

In case you don’t remember, Kayleigh is the woman Adam was having an affair with when Susannah first got sick with cancer. (I can practically hear fans screaming through their screens as the memory comes rushing back.) Back in Season 2, Conrad called Belly and said, “Did you know my dad cheated? The first time my mom was sick, he had an affair with his secretary, Kayleigh,” Conrad said. Ugh, my heart. This explains why Belly made that weird face when Jeremiah mentioned her name — she knew exactly who Kayleigh was.

While it’s unclear whether Jeremiah knows that Kayleigh is the woman his father cheated on Susannah with, fans can assume he doesn’t. His friendly response to her in the office, along with the fact that he’s totally fine with her helping plan his wedding, kind of hints that he is unaware.

As of Episode 5, viewers haven’t seen much of Kayleigh — but could this just be the beginning of a new, complicated storyline? Now that she’s helping with the wedding, fans may be seeing a lot more of her. And if that’s the case, viewers might want to brace themselves… and maybe resist the urge to throw something at their TVs