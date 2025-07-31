Your Prayers Have Been Answered: We Might Be Getting Conrad’s POV In ‘TSITP’

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead. If you’ve been screaming at your TV week after week watching The Summer I Turned Pretty, then you’re not alone. For the past four episodes, Team Conrad has been in the trenches watching Belly make terrible decisions with that tiny, almost microscopic ring on her finger. However, my fellow Connie Babies, our time is on the horizon, because it seems like Episode 5 might be from Conrad’s POV. (Well, at least according to the internet.)

Conrad has been through a lot this season. First, he lost his job because Steven got into a car accident. Then, he goes all the way back to the East Coast only to find out that his ex and love of his life, Belly, is getting married to his brother, Jeremiah. And if that wasn’t enough, he agrees to be the best man at their wedding — mainly because he knows it would make Belly happy. At this point, I’m Team Conrad Moves To Another Planet And Away From These Wild Ass People.

With everything Conrad has gone through in Season 3 — and, like, the entire show — fans have been itching for an episode from his POV. And at the conclusion of Episode 4, we get a hint that the next episode will focus on, and be narrated by, Conrad. Praise be.

Will TSITP Episode 5 be from Conrad’s POV?

It’s looking likely. After Conrad agrees to be Jeremiah’s best man, he has an encounter with Belly in the kitchen of the Cousins house, where she thanks him. When Belly hugs Conrad, we hear his voice (in this case, an internal monologue) saying, “What have I done?” Well, Conrad, you’ve done a lot, babe.

This is the first time we’ve heard Conrad’s internal monologue, and since it happens at the end of the episode, it would only make sense that Episode 5 continues the trend. Not only that, but Episode 5 was written by Jenny Han herself — so, it’s safe to say we’re in for an emotional rollercoaster.

This wouldn’t be the first time TSITP had an episode from someone else’s POV: Season 2 Episode 5 was narrated by Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah. But as a Conrad truther (I’m a 25-year-old woman who stands and claps every time he shows up on the screen, messy hair and all), I’m ready for the next episode if this is the case.

Oh, and so is the internet.

conrad’s “what have i done” leading right into his POV btw pic.twitter.com/bKioRzz9NG — via | tsitp s3 spoilers 💌 (@isabelsconnie) July 30, 2025

the next episode being conrad’s POV directed by Jenny Han herself everyone should be scared #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/n4FEi5BPGJ — Jianna ♡ (@CHENFORDSEN) July 30, 2025

conrad made muffins for her, wishing her a happy birthday, “you remembered?” “i always remember” then she jumped into his arms, it pins to conrad’s face, “what have i done?” to lead to conrad’s pov next week #TheSummerITurnedPretty

pic.twitter.com/2TBXPO8LPO — jes ౨ৎ team conrad (@hrtseddie) July 30, 2025

“I ALWAYS REMEMBER” THEN IT CHANGES TO CONRAD’S VOICEOVER?????????? CONRAD POV NEXT WEEK IM UPPPPP pic.twitter.com/BCjvBrgGbu — jess | tsitp spoilers (@harrietslola) July 30, 2025

“What have I done?” BELLYCONRAD SUMMER STARTS NEXT WEEK WITH CONRAD’S POV EPISODE AHHHHH #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/qf05gHv2QL — hayley⁷ | tsitp spoilers (@rhrh1800) July 30, 2025

“what have i done” CONRAD’S POV HAS JUST STARTED pic.twitter.com/EBBqwjqWdU — isabel (@tschairman) July 30, 2025

the concept of conrad making his entrance one second into next ep cause it’s his pov pic.twitter.com/qYrzVaCl87 — bellyconrad pr central (@jamgeut) July 30, 2025

CONRAD’S POV NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD ALL BE SO AFRAID #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/4Eg4I2aAr7 — maisie ♡ (@jolangfrds) July 30, 2025

IDK about you, but I’m pouring the wine already!