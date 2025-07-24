Fans Found Belly’s Actual Engagement Ring From ‘TSITP’ Online

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow. If you’ve spent your summer unhealthily obsessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty, welcome to the club. Between the nail-biting love triangle, the beach house drama, and don’t even get me started on that proposal, this show has been living rent-free in our heads all summer. Regardless of whether you’re Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, or Team Belly, there’s no denying that we’re all emotionally invested at this point — and we’ve all got opinions on Belly’s engagement ring.

With the entire world dragging Jeremiah’s proposal ring for being too small, I’m here to share my hot take: I lowkey like Belly’s ring. Before anyone thinks I’m wandering into enemy territory here, let me clarify — I’m Team Conrad! That being said, I can still appreciate a cute, dainty piece of jewelry when I see one. And after doing some internet sleuthing, I found that Belly’s exact ring is actually available to buy online… and it’ll only set you back $298. Not bad for a piece of true Cousins Beach history. So, where can you buy it?

Belly’s ring is available on Catbird’s website as the Diamond Fizz Ring, Sparkler, for only $298. (Which is probably less than what Laurel would’ve paid for that lunch, but I digress.) With several sizes in stock, you too can live out your Cousins Beach fantasy (just, maybe don’t get engaged after finding out your BF hooked up with someone else). “I think it suits young love because it’s so wearable and it can grow with you over time,” Catbird’s chief creative officer Leigh Batnick Plessner told Elle. The brand also showed it off in a TikTok posted on July 23.

@catbird.nyc Our Diamond Fizz Sparkler Ring made a surprise cameo 👀 This is our favorite diamond for the everyday, a hint of glint in your ring stack…or the perfect secret to keep in your pocket 😉 #engagementring #belly ♬ original sound – Extra account

The ring itself is 100% recycled solid 14K yellow gold, with a 3mm round recycled white diamond (props to Jeremiah for being environmentally responsible).

Now, IDK about you, but $298 is most definitely out of my price range, especially as a broke college student with a shopping addiction. If you’re in my boat, then no need to fret — Catbird’s got you covered. They also have a petite version of Belly’s ring. The only difference? The diamond is 1.7mm instead of 3mm. Not bad if you want to recreate your Jelly dreams on a budget — and it’ll cost you less than two surf and turfs.

Whether you’re shopping for a dainty ring to channel your inner Belly, subtly manifesting a beach romance, or just want to own a piece of the TSITP universe (but without all the emotional trauma, of course), Catbird’s got your back — just maybe skip the impulsive proposals.