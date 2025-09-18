So, are we all still recovering from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, or is it just me? Between Belly and Jeremiah’s messy engagement, Conrad sending letters like he’s playing Noah in The Notebook, and the Fisher brothers finally putting their drama aside, this season was a roller coaster in the best way. And honestly, it wasn’t just about the love triangle anymore, it was about Belly figuring out who she really was, Taylor finally admitting her feelings for Steven (a car accident scare will do that to you), and everyone realizing that growing up means making harder choices. But one of the biggest choices we’re all going to be making this season is what TSITP look we’re going to be recreating for Halloween.

With the spooky holiday slowly creeping up, what better time than now to channel all of that chaos into your costume? If you’re drawn to Belly’s girl next door vibe, Taylor’s penchant for pink, or Susannah’s love for pattern-mixing, there’s definitely a TSITP-inspired look for you. Ahead, I’ve pulled together 17 different Halloween looks from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 that are chic, easy to replicate, and versatile enough to be worn regularly. So grab your infinity necklace, pick your team (Conrad, Jeremiah, or just Belly’s self-love era), and let’s turn the spooky season into Cousins Beach season.

Belly’s Euro Summer Look

Prime Video It may not have ended well for Belly and Jere, but Belly’s floral frock gave us the impression that she was on her way to the Mediterranean instead of Paris. To recreate this look, all you need is a blue floral dress and a pair of espadrilles.

Belly’s Red Varsity Jacket

Prime Video Belly’s trip down memory lane was equal parts casual and chic. She sported a vibrant red and orange varsity jacket and the cutest Coach backpack. All you’ll need is your alma mater’s or high school’s varsity jacket, some grey sweats, and a backpack. This is a perfect last-minute costume to keep in your back pocket.

Belly’s Proposal Fit

Prime Video This fit had me throwing a fit… and not in a good way. But if you’re looking for a costume that’s going to spark conversation with fellow TSITP enthusiasts, look no further than Belly’s proposal getup. Amazon has the exact Finch University hoodie ($32), and bonus points if you add a ring. And bonus, bonus points if that ring is impossible to see.

Anika’s Barrel Jeans Fit

Prime Video Barrel jeans are having a moment, and Anika is certainly leading the charge. Her exact Free People jeans are sold out, but you can dig for similar styles if you don’t have a pair already. To replicate this look, opt for a lacy bralette and then put a sleeveless sweater over it.

Belly’s Dedication Dress

Prime Video This was certainly a dress to remember, since it was initially for Susannah’s dedication — and slowly turned into the dress she’d wear to break the news of her engagement to Jere to her family. To recreate this look, opt for dainty jewelry, a blue dress, and a pair of espadrilles.

Belly’s Wedding Dress

Prime Video This list wouldn’t be complete without Belly’s memorable wedding dress. All you’ll need for this ensemble is a white slip dress and a dainty necklace. And don’t forget the ring!

Taylor’s Pink Dress

Prime Video In my book, Taylor wins best dressed, and the title was solidified by the pretty in pink moment she served to pick Jeremiah up from work to head to Cousins. All you’ll need is a little pink dress (preferably with lace trim), some strappy white heels, and a cute shoulder bag.

Belly’s Cherry Print Dress

Prime Video Now, this is how you say goodbye. Before Belly wishes Jere safe travels to Boston, we see her in a cherry print dress that I personally haven’t been able to stop thinking about. This one’s simple enough — all you need is a flirty, cherry print frock and you’re good to go.

Taylor’s Errand Dress

Prime Video Taylor was definitely standing on business. To help Belly shop for a wedding dress, Taylor opted for a simple blue dress. But the true piece de resistance? Her metallic sneakers, which she matched to her (now sold out!) Coach purse.

Belly’s Y2K-Coded Errand Fit

Prime Video This look is so underrated, but it’s such a gem because Belly was channeling Cher Horowitz’s gym look from Clueless. And chances are, you probably already have these items in your closet. Simply layer a black tank camisole over a white tee, throw on some jeans, and you’re the perfect crossover.

Belly’s Apartment-Hunting Dress

Prime Video What really made Belly’s apartment-hunting outfit memorable was the green duffel bag she was sporting. The exact duffel bag is sold out, but you can always just look for a green duffel bag to match your green dress. Slick your hair back in a pony, and you’re all set to go house hunting.

Gemma’s Green Dress

Prime Video That’s right, Belly wasn’t the only one rocking a green dress. Gemma made a very fashionable first impression in her chunky jewelry and vibrant camo bodycon dress. All you need for this is a showstopping green dress and some silver jewelry.

Taylor’s Pink Polka Dots

Prime Video Taylor’s always on trend, and this polka dot moment is no exception. All you need to recreate this look is a polka dot halter top (preferably pink!) and some denim shorts. You simply can’t tell me this isn’t something you’d wear regularly.

Belly’s Red Dress

Prime Video To put it simply, everything was red. One of the best red moments from this season was Belly’s two piece set from Reformation. All you need is a red co-ord set or a dress like this one from Hello Molly. Accessorize appropriately with a cream-colored bag and some platform sandals.

Belly’s Bridal Shower Dress

Prime Video If you were looking to channel Belly’s princess moment that she had for her bridal shower, opt for a blue satin mini dress, matching heels, and most importantly, a pearl-encrusted headband.

Belly’s Cousins Beach Tee