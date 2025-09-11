Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
tsitp surfboard scene?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
tsitp surfboard scene?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
prime video
Culture > Entertainment

Will There Be A 12th ‘TSITP’ Episode? Some Potential Easter Eggs Have Fans Unwell

As The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 heads towards the finale, fans are left with a pressing question: How can so much unfinished business be resolved in just one episode? From unresolved love triangles to major book potlines that may still appear, it feels like there simply isn’t enough time. According to TikTok, however, there might be a solution, the finale could actually be two episodes instead of one. Will there be a surprise 12th episode of TSITP Season 3?

A recent Tiktok theory  has drawn attention to several small but intriguing details sprinkled throughout the show. First, fans noticed that the date on Conrad’s phone in the first season — Sep. 17 — is fast approaching, leading many to believe it was a subtle clue pointing to the series finale all the way in the first season. Another clue lies in Season 3, Episode 10. When Belly returns home from work and FaceTimes Taylor, the time on her phone reads 12:03. While a simple detail at first glance, some fans think it could be a sign for episode No. 12 in Season 3. The exact timing seems deliberate, especially since Taylor is six hours behind, celebrating Friendsgiving with Steven and Jeremiah on the East Coast. The time stamp seems too specific to be coincidental.

The most convincing, however, might be the “A12” printed in red on Belly’s moving boxes as she moves into her new apartment in the same episode. Fans have latched onto this detail as a possible sign that a hidden 12th episode is coming, and that the finale could be split into two parts. Fans have also noticed that the official The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram account deleted a post from earlier this summer that included a schedule for each episode’s release. Could that be because there was more to add?!

@audreymartha

👁️🫦👁️ #thesummeriturnedpretty #tsitp #taylorswift #swifttok @Jenny Han @the summer i turned pretty @Prime Video @Prime Video AU & NZ @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift

♬ Mastermind – Taylor Swift

The theory gains even more traction with another piece of evidence: Prime Video and hosting a finale event in Paris. TikToker Madeleine White Fedyk mentions this fact on her page. Staging an international event for just one episode seems excessive, no? A two-part conclusion, however, could possibly warrant the hype. This lines up with something the author and series creator previously mentioned — that Season 3 would include two major time jumps. So far, only one has occurred (the four-year time jump earlier in the season). Fans now believe that the second will come at the very end, possibly showing Belly and Conrad’s relationship four years later in Paris.

@madeleine_white

I feel like I’m 8 years old waiting for Christmas again #tsitp

♬ original sound – keeta326

Prime Video has yet to confirm or deny the theory, but potential evidence is stacking up. With so many plotlines left to resolve, Belly’s potential endgame with Conrad, and the promised time jump, a two-part finale may give the story the space it needs to end things the way they need to end. 

Whether or not TikTok is correct, it’s clear that fans are eager for more. If the finale arrives as a double episode, it would be the perfect sendoff for a season that has kept viewers hooked from the very first season. The (supposed) finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty airs on Sept. 17 on Prime Video.

Jordan LaRoche is a senior at Hackley School, graduating in 2026, and a passionate communicator with a love for storytelling through both words and visuals. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of MODE, an independent teen fashion zine she founded that explores topics like sustainability, identity, and Black influence in luxury fashion. Jordan is also a contributor to Her Campus, where she brings her unique lens as a writer, artist, and fashion enthusiast to stories that blend culture, commentary, and creativity. Outside of publishing, Jordan has conducted independent research on the artist Donal Luna, exploring the intersection of visual culture, memory, and media management in Black fashion. Her academic work and creative passions converge through programs like the Parsons School of Design’s Fashion Business Essentials, where she deepened her understanding of branding, merchandising, and fashion communication. She also earned a Project Management certificate via Coursera. She serves as Parliamentarian for the Westchester chapter of Jack and Jill and has been a four-year varsity Track & Field athlete. Jordan also works as a self-employed nail artist, using her designs as a form of expression and connection. In her free time, she enjoys painting, curating outfits, and exploring the role of fashion as both armor and art.