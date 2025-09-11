As The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 heads towards the finale, fans are left with a pressing question: How can so much unfinished business be resolved in just one episode? From unresolved love triangles to major book potlines that may still appear, it feels like there simply isn’t enough time. According to TikTok, however, there might be a solution, the finale could actually be two episodes instead of one. Will there be a surprise 12th episode of TSITP Season 3?

A recent Tiktok theory has drawn attention to several small but intriguing details sprinkled throughout the show. First, fans noticed that the date on Conrad’s phone in the first season — Sep. 17 — is fast approaching, leading many to believe it was a subtle clue pointing to the series finale all the way in the first season. Another clue lies in Season 3, Episode 10. When Belly returns home from work and FaceTimes Taylor, the time on her phone reads 12:03. While a simple detail at first glance, some fans think it could be a sign for episode No. 12 in Season 3. The exact timing seems deliberate, especially since Taylor is six hours behind, celebrating Friendsgiving with Steven and Jeremiah on the East Coast. The time stamp seems too specific to be coincidental.

The most convincing, however, might be the “A12” printed in red on Belly’s moving boxes as she moves into her new apartment in the same episode. Fans have latched onto this detail as a possible sign that a hidden 12th episode is coming, and that the finale could be split into two parts. Fans have also noticed that the official The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram account deleted a post from earlier this summer that included a schedule for each episode’s release. Could that be because there was more to add?!

The theory gains even more traction with another piece of evidence: Prime Video and hosting a finale event in Paris. TikToker Madeleine White Fedyk mentions this fact on her page. Staging an international event for just one episode seems excessive, no? A two-part conclusion, however, could possibly warrant the hype. This lines up with something the author and series creator previously mentioned — that Season 3 would include two major time jumps. So far, only one has occurred (the four-year time jump earlier in the season). Fans now believe that the second will come at the very end, possibly showing Belly and Conrad’s relationship four years later in Paris.

Prime Video has yet to confirm or deny the theory, but potential evidence is stacking up. With so many plotlines left to resolve, Belly’s potential endgame with Conrad, and the promised time jump, a two-part finale may give the story the space it needs to end things the way they need to end.

Whether or not TikTok is correct, it’s clear that fans are eager for more. If the finale arrives as a double episode, it would be the perfect sendoff for a season that has kept viewers hooked from the very first season. The (supposed) finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty airs on Sept. 17 on Prime Video.