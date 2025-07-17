5 New ‘TSITP’ Season 3 Characters To Keep Track Of

The Summer I Turned Pretty returned for its third and final season on July 16 on Prime Video. Buckle up for the very last summer on Cousins Beach (cue the tears). In Season 3, Belly finds herself (yet again) between the two Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. With the three-year time jump from Season 2 to Season 3, instead of watching the characters explore their teenage years, we’re following them in their twenties. Of course, Season 3 has all of the fan-favorite characters that we’ve grown to love: Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad, Taylor, and Steven. Season 3 explores new locations like Finch College, Stanford, and more, so it only makes sense that new faces would pop up, too. Here’s a breakdown of the new TSITP characters who will be gracing our screens for Season 3. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow.

Most of the new characters entering The Summer I Turned Pretty universe won’t be new to fans who have read the books. The plot lines within first few episodes have followed the source material — Jenny Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer — pretty closely, save for Steven’s storyline (he’s not heard from much in the books at all). Whether new or old, here are the new characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.