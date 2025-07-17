5 New ‘TSITP’ Season 3 Characters To Keep Track Of

The Summer I Turned Pretty returned for its third and final season on July 16 on Prime Video. Buckle up for the very last summer on Cousins Beach (cue the tears). In Season 3, Belly finds herself (yet again) between the two Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. With the three-year time jump from Season 2 to Season 3, instead of watching the characters explore their teenage years, we’re following them in their twenties. Of course, Season 3 has all of the fan-favorite characters that we’ve grown to love: Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad, Taylor, and Steven. Season 3 explores new locations like Finch College, Stanford, and more, so it only makes sense that new faces would pop up, too. Here’s a breakdown of the new TSITP characters who will be gracing our screens for Season 3. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow.
Most of the new characters entering The Summer I Turned Pretty universe won’t be new to fans who have read the books. The plot lines within first few episodes have followed the source material — Jenny Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer — pretty closely, save for Steven’s storyline (he’s not heard from much in the books at all). Whether new or old, here are the new characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.
- Agnes
Actress Zoé de Grand Maison portrays Agnes in Season 3 of the show. She’s Conrad’s good friend from medical school (who at one point wanted something more, as revealed in Episode 1.) Now, the two have playful banter as well as some deep conversations. Isn’t that the key to a great friendship? In Episode 2, the pair even talked about Conrad’s feelings for Belly, especially now that she’s been dating his brother. So far, she’s proven to be a great listening ear and advice-giver.
- Denise
Isabella Briggs portrays Denise, another intern at Breaker, the company where Steven works. Denise is (technically) Steven’s boss as well as a fellow coworker. Needless to say, shippers of Taylor and Steven aren’t loving this new character very much, suspecting that their playful banter might be hinting towards something more, but only time will tell what purpose Denise’s character will serve in Season 3.
- Anika
Anika, Belly’s roommate and close friend from college, is portrayed by Sofia Bryant (who you might recognize from the Netflix show I Am Not Okay With This.) She’s proven to be a shoulder to cry on, especially after Belly discovered Jeremiah’s betrayal at the end of Episode 1. She’s proved to be a good listening ear and top-tier advice giver, being exactly what Belly needed.
- Lacie
Lily Donoghue plays the infamous role of Lacie Barone. Lacie is a college student at Finch who hooked up with Jeremiah a couple of times while on his spring break trip to Cabo. Of course, after Belly finds out this news when overhearing her, it changes everything in her relationship with Jeremiah.
- Redbird
Last, but not least, we meet Redbird, played by Tanner Zagarino. Redbird is one of Jeremiah’s close friends from his frat in college. So far in the show, he has proven to be very easygoing and very fun-loving, but Jeremiah mentions that Belly is not a fan of him. Fans can probably expect to see some more appearances from Redbird throughout the season.
Only time will tell what’s in store for these new characters!