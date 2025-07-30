Here comes the bride! On the July 30 episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, “Last Stand,” Belly chose her wedding dress during a mall shopping trip to a prom dress store with Taylor and her mom, Lucinda. Notably absent was Belly’s mom, Laurel, who refused to accompany her daughter on the shopping trip — she still doesn’t approve of Belly’s marriage to Jeremiah, after all. Belly’s wedding dress is a simple white silk number, with thin spaghetti straps and a low back detail, that she and Taylor found on the sale rack. The show poses the dress as a plain, cheap dress, but in reality, it’s actually a Victoria Beckham number that costs over $1,000.

“It’s too plain though, right? I mean, it’s not fancy enough,” Belly asks Taylor when she tries on the dress. “No, no, no, it’s you. Yeah. This is the dress,” Taylor tells her. Between Belly’s engagement ring from Jeremiah (let’s just say it’s tiny) and her “discounted” wedding dress, some fans online are screaming from the rooftops that Belly deserves better. After all — as multiple viewers pointed out on social media — Belly’s wedding dress seems less formal than her dress for prom (which she attended with Conrad back in Season 2) and her Season 1 deb ball dress.

Fans took to Twitter/X to give their true thoughts on Belly’s wedding dress. One user wrote, “I think this dress is very beautiful and elegant but as a wedding dress big no. It’s RIDICULOUS that belly and jere are trying to get married even though they’re too broke to buy a wedding dress.” Another said, “Belly’s wedding dress 😭😭😭 atleast it’d match the small ring Jeremiah got for her lmfao #tsitp3 this is so unserious oh my lord .. ‘wedding dress’ from a prom dress store mind u.”

Belly having to get a prom dress instead of an actual wedding dress.. like girl 😭 — Audi (@buckleydwts) July 30, 2025

belly's wedding dress 😭😭😭 atleast it'd match the small ring Jeremiah got for her lmfao #tsitp3 this is so unserious oh my lord .. "wedding dress" from a prom dress store mind u pic.twitter.com/dv8r912BIJ — 𝓝𝓲𝔂𝓪 (@deerdollyy) July 30, 2025

not to be a hater but i don’t like belly’s wedding dress — liv 🪐 (@livpercabeth) July 30, 2025

Why is she buying a prom dress for her wedding?? Being with Jeremiah is actually a humiliation ritual for belly FREE MY SISTER #tsitp3 — bellyconrad defender (@hey__dorothea) July 30, 2025

Belly and Jeremiah are not serious everyone is against this whole thing and neither one is going “maybe everyone is right maybe we should wait”

My girl can’t even get a proper wedding dress pic.twitter.com/K1B8oLg8co — Rato❤️ (@mokone_rato) July 30, 2025

belly the big spoon in that relationship, wedding dress from a sales rack at a prom dress store, and the breadwinner as a waitress…YOU ARE UNDER SPELLS #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/TdH86osmwA — court⋆. 𐙚 ˚ (@pxceyswife) July 30, 2025

« wedding dress shopping » LMAOOOOO BELLY STOP pic.twitter.com/wqdOSns4Ro — brit 🤍 (@blowingsmokeeee) July 30, 2025

But this is TV magic at its greatest, because the dress Belly is wearing is actually kind of iconic; it’s the Victoria Beckham Cami Floor-Length Dress ($1,150), a ’90s-inspired dress that features crepe back satin and a scooped deep V-cut back. Beckham herself has worn a version of the dress — she tried on the pink shade in 2023 in a video she posted to social media. In the caption, she wrote, “I created this dress exclusively for Kim Kardashian to wear at my VB SS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!! Kisses xx.” Kardashian then wore the dress at the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show.

Plus, some fans have pointed out that the simplicity of the dress is actually Belly’s style (just as Taylor points out). “Hearing that wedding dress slander from their side because ‘its too simple’ y’all f*cking don’t know Belly at alll its getting annoying,” one user said.

On the flip side, others pointed out another moment from the scene entirely — the purple floral dress hanging behind Belly, which seems to be eerily reminiscent of Belly’s prom dress that she wore when she was dating Conrad.

her choosing a simple/plain dress but the one in the back looks just like her prom one which reminds us belly doesn’t just want simple pic.twitter.com/EZU6szyqH9 — sabrina | tsitp spoilers ✭ (@whisperyzarry) July 30, 2025

The lavender prom dress that looks like Belly’s old prom gown haunting the narrative 🤣 Jenny Han we see what you’re playing — ash 🐶 (@cupcakeash22) July 30, 2025

THAT PURPLE DRESS BEHIND HER IN THE DRESSING ROOM LOOKS LIKE BELLY’S PROM DRESS OH — ary ✿ spencer reid’s wife (@stillenchantedd) July 30, 2025

Only time will tell if Belly actually wears the dress down the aisle.