7 Messy AF Predictions For ‘TSITP’ Episode 8

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead. OK, I’ll admit it — The Summer I Turned Pretty has taken over my entire life. I wake up first thing every Wednesday to watch the newest episode, and I can’t be the only one who doom scrolls through TSITP edits every night. But with Episode 7’s insane ending (I mean, that beach confession genuinely had me screaming and crying on my couch at 9 in the morning), it has truly kept me up at night wondering WTF is gonna happen in Episode 8. As a book girlie, I wish I could say that I know exactly what’s going to happen next episode, but I don’t — I read it so long ago that I can’t remember every fine detail, so why not make some TSITP Episode 8 predictions?

Let’s recap: last episode was Belly’s bachelorette party, where we had those awkward dance routines, and that hurricane vases moment that had fans spiraling. We see Laurel and John making out at the bar, and we can’t forget about that Denise and Steven interaction. Jeremiah goes about his night clubbing, while Belly takes a gummy and ends up having flashbacks of Conrad at the club. This leads to her confessing to Taylor in the bathroom that she has doubts about marrying Jeremiah, saying that she’s “always pictured Conrad.” Then, enter the beach confession — Conrad confesses his love to Belly, and she rejects him (is anyone else crying?). With this explosive ending, WTF is going to happen in Episode 8? I have some theories.

Belly tells Jeremiah about the beach confession

TBH, I would be shocked if Belly hides the beach confession from Jeremiah. I think it’s obvious that she confesses to Jeremiah what happens on the beach (and unconvincingly denies her feelings for Conrad), leading to Jeremiah’s emotionally unintelligent self getting mad and running off, which leads me to my next prediction: Jeremiah disappearing.

Jeremiah disappears

If you’ve read the book, you remember Jeremiah dramatically disappearing right before the wedding. Steven and Conrad hide this from Belly as they go on a hunt to find Jeremiah. If the show follows the book, as I’m hoping it will, we might see a similar runaway-groom storyline unfold. But knowing how the series loves to twist things, this might lead to some revelations for Belly. Jeremiah silently disappears before the wedding, leading both Steven and Conrad to go and find him. And of course, it’s bound to be Conrad that tracks him down.

Conrad & Jeremiah get into a fight

the worst part about jeremiah punching conrad here is that he’s not even sad or mad about losing belly, he’s mad about losing to conrad once again pic.twitter.com/rsYR2yryxL — ᥫ᭡. (@veryshortnsweet) June 14, 2025

We all watched the trailer and saw Jeremiah punch Conrad, right? What better reason to punch your brother than for confessing his love to your fiancée? My guess is that this is going to happen after Jeremiah disappears — after going on a giant manhunt to find Jeremiah, Conrad knows exactly where he’ll be. In a fit of rage, Jeremiah punches Conrad. But, ICYMI, Jeremiah was holding a piece of paper in his hands when he punched Conrad. For all non-book readers, spoilers ahead!

In the book, Susannah writes both Jeremiah and Conrad letters to be opened when they get married. Laurel gives Jeremiah his letter before the wedding — except she accidentally gives him Conrad’s letter. Out of pure anger (and immaturity), Jeremiah punches Conrad. My guess? Conrad, being the charming, amazing, perfect man he is, doesn’t punch back — but how this scene will go is truly up in the air, and honestly, I wouldn’t put it past Jenny Han to throw one last twist that leaves us all screaming at our screens.

Denise & Steven finally get together

I cannot be the only one who was screaming at my television when Steven and Denise were so close to finally hooking up, but alas, leave it to Lucinda to ruin everything. Next episode, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw at least a little bit of action between them. My guess? We have to endure a dramatic buildup before they finally kiss. Because let’s be real, the writers are going to drag it out as long as possible, just to keep us on edge.

Taylor is pregnant

TBH, I saw a TikTok about this theory, and I honestly haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.

With things finally happening between Steven and Denise, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if we find out that Taylor is pregnant. A pregnancy storyline would not only shake up his dynamic with Denise, but it would also raise the ultimate question: Would Staylor finally get back together?

Jeremiah & Redbird kiss

tiktok stans are now accusing jeremiah of cheating on belly again but this time with redbird pic.twitter.com/ZiWsHoXgCg — ema ⋆˚✿˖° (@badreviewsniall) August 20, 2025

I can’t be the only one who thinks Jeremiah and Redbird might get together. I mean, they dated, after all. We’ve all seen how uncomfortable Redbird gets when Jeremiah talks about Belly. I can totally picture Jeremiah, overwhelmed with emotions, turning to his best friend Redbird to vent — and in the heat of the moment, things get intense and lead to a kiss.

Belly & Conrad kiss

I mean, come on. I can’t be the only one hoping and praying that this finally happens. And what better time for the two to share an intimate moment together than after Conrad confesses his love for Belly, right before her wedding? And while I don’t condone cheating in the slightest, I’d be fully lying if I said I wasn’t screaming at my TV in hopes Conrad and Belly will finally kiss. My hope is that Belly confronts Conrad about his confession, and in the heat of the moment, he kisses her. While she pulls away, she doesn’t pull away immediately. Because let’s be real — if I don’t get at least something after that beach confession, I’m gonna go off.

All I know is that I’m going to be absolutely glued to the TV when Episode 8 finally comes out.