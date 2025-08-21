Those Dancing Scenes In ‘TSITP’ Have Fans Horrified

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a mess — and that’s why I’m absolutely seated every single Wednesday night. If you’re a fan of the show, you know TSITP has its fair share of cringeworthy moments every season. And, after Season 3 Episode 7, “Last Hurrah,” viewers are absolutely horrified due to those cringy dances Jeremiah and Belly were practicing for their wedding.
Those who are caught up with the show know exactly what I’m talking about. Episode 7 picks up a few days after Belly and Conrad’s sexually-charged moment in the bathroom. In the episode, the wedding is two days away, and Belly and Jeremiah’s friends come to Cousins for their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. Eventually, the two have some alone time with their bridesmaids and groomsmen to (*checks notes*) rehearse choreographed dance numbers to perform at their reception. I’m not kidding. The dance moves are — for lack of a better term — horrible, and look like something out of 2020 quarantine TikTok. And the songs they chose — “Typa Girl” by BLACKPINK and Dominsuk for the girls and “Let Me” by ZAYN for the guys — only add another layer of terror to this whole ordeal.
Trigger warning: Here’s a taste of the dancing scenes, if you haven’t seen them yet. (I literally warned you.)
Naturally, it didn’t take long for the internet to start meme-ing it — well, after they cringed in horror, of course.
Personally, I’m hoping this whole wedding gets called off — not just because I’m a Bonrad truther, but because I don’t think I can handle seeing them doing these dances, full-out and in wedding garb, at a whole ass country club. I shudder at the thought.