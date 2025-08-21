Those Dancing Scenes In ‘TSITP’ Have Fans Horrified

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a mess — and that’s why I’m absolutely seated every single Wednesday night. If you’re a fan of the show, you know TSITP has its fair share of cringeworthy moments every season. And, after Season 3 Episode 7, “Last Hurrah,” viewers are absolutely horrified due to those cringy dances Jeremiah and Belly were practicing for their wedding.

Those who are caught up with the show know exactly what I’m talking about. Episode 7 picks up a few days after Belly and Conrad’s sexually-charged moment in the bathroom. In the episode, the wedding is two days away, and Belly and Jeremiah’s friends come to Cousins for their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. Eventually, the two have some alone time with their bridesmaids and groomsmen to (*checks notes*) rehearse choreographed dance numbers to perform at their reception. I’m not kidding. The dance moves are — for lack of a better term — horrible, and look like something out of 2020 quarantine TikTok. And the songs they chose — “Typa Girl” by BLACKPINK and Dominsuk for the girls and “Let Me” by ZAYN for the guys — only add another layer of terror to this whole ordeal.

Trigger warning: Here’s a taste of the dancing scenes, if you haven’t seen them yet. (I literally warned you.)

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the internet to start meme-ing it — well, after they cringed in horror, of course.

what was that dance from both jeremiah and belly… #TSITP pic.twitter.com/40bIrT4c9H — p 💌 (@shortnsweetooth) August 20, 2025

first half of the tsitp episode was SOO cringey, from the awkward interactions to the dancing omg — myst (@hopelizzieanti) August 21, 2025

Jenny Han needs to be put in jail after all the dancing included. #TSITP — Ju (@julianarosee) August 21, 2025

Oh my fucking god why are they DANCING STOPPPP like seriously don’t pmo #TSITP — Xxxy2k (@FancyXxX5) August 21, 2025

these tsitp dancing clips have me so weak — niya (@wiccahive) August 21, 2025

watching the new tsitp episode and why the fuck is EVERYONE DANCING — alicia (@lLOVEURGUTS) August 20, 2025

WATCHING THE MOST RECENT EPISODE OF TSITP AND BELLY IS DANCING TO TYPA GIRL! i take back every bad thing i said abt this show actually pic.twitter.com/o1f7b2koVa — ava (@lalisarubyjanes) August 20, 2025

They should have set #TSITP in the year it was actually written so it was pre TikTok and I didn’t have to watch this cringy dancing of them trying to go viral??? pic.twitter.com/xRxAk8tIds — People over Profits™ (@realitytvplease) August 20, 2025

watching the new ep of tsitp… ain’t no way that blue eyed fucking demon was dancing to zayn. pic.twitter.com/vxPLNT3gqn — nes 𝜗𝜚 . ܢ✉️ misses enha (@lhsweetener) August 20, 2025

No what is this dancing scene in Tsitp??? Americans are so cringe — bry🦇 (@brybryxox) August 20, 2025

now why the hell was not one but TWO tik tok dance breaks on this week's TSITP — claire (@clurrconn) August 21, 2025

just when i thought tsitp couldn’t get any cringier they add this embarrassing and unnecessary dance rehearsal scene #TSITP pic.twitter.com/AwbxSRuTc8 — 🃏 (@seokhans) August 21, 2025

the men’s rehearsal dance scene in the latest tsitp just made me feel so uncomfortable i had to send an emergency voice note — ⋆𐙚₊˚⊹ effie (@oathpaladin) August 21, 2025

Personally, I’m hoping this whole wedding gets called off — not just because I’m a Bonrad truther, but because I don’t think I can handle seeing them doing these dances, full-out and in wedding garb, at a whole ass country club. I shudder at the thought.