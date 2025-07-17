Here’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Soundtrack By Episode

The countdown is finally over. The long-awaited Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially returned to our screens, and the TSITP Season 3 soundtrack is already as good as the first two seasons. Now, it *finally* feels like summer. The third and final season of TSITP premiered on July 16 with two episodes on Prime Video. Episodes of the series will air weekly until the series finale on Sept. 17, making this season the longest one yet with 11 episodes instead of the typical 10. That’s right, we’re bringing Cousins into the fall. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow.

The first two episodes of Season 3 follow Belly in college finishing her junior year at Finch University, while also navigating her relationship with Jeremiah. Of course, though, it’s only a matter of time until she feels the undeniable pull between her and Conrad.TSITP has been known for its use of music throughout the series. The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack for the past two seasons has been every Swiftie’s dream, playing underrated songs like “The Way I Loved You,” “False God,” “This Love,” “Sweet Nothing,” and more. The soundtracks have featured artists like Frank Ocean, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Phoebe Bridgers. Fans can always anticipate hearing amazing songs as they tune into weekly episodes of the show, and Season 3 has proved to be no exception. Here are the tracks from TSITP Season 3 that appear in each episode.