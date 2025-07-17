Here’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Soundtrack By Episode

The countdown is finally over. The long-awaited Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially returned to our screens, and the TSITP Season 3 soundtrack is already as good as the first two seasons. Now, it *finally* feels like summer. The third and final season of TSITP premiered on July 16 with two episodes on Prime Video. Episodes of the series will air weekly until the series finale on Sept. 17, making this season the longest one yet with 11 episodes instead of the typical 10. That’s right, we’re bringing Cousins into the fall. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow.
The first two episodes of Season 3 follow Belly in college finishing her junior year at Finch University, while also navigating her relationship with Jeremiah. Of course, though, it’s only a matter of time until she feels the undeniable pull between her and Conrad.TSITP has been known for its use of music throughout the series. The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack for the past two seasons has been every Swiftie’s dream, playing underrated songs like “The Way I Loved You,” “False God,” “This Love,” “Sweet Nothing,” and more. The soundtracks have featured artists like Frank Ocean, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Phoebe Bridgers. Fans can always anticipate hearing amazing songs as they tune into weekly episodes of the show, and Season 3 has proved to be no exception. Here are the tracks from TSITP Season 3 that appear in each episode.
- Episode 1: “Last Season”
-
Season 3 of the show starts with ”Dreams” by The Cranberries as Belly drives to college. “Open Arms” by SZA plays as Belly hugs her mom goodbye at school. (Every college girl knows that freshman feeling all too well.) “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers plays as we get a glimpse into Conrad’s life in Stanford. For every Taylor and Steven shipper, “FRI(END)S” by V plays as we see the couple being hilarious and adorable (as always). “Get Loud” by Coi Leray plays during Finals Freakout. “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan is another song that plays during the fun festivities. Jeremiah and Belly sing along to “Summer Love” by Justin Timberlake in the car on the way to a party with “reason to live” by Mehro playing soon after. “NANi” by Saweetie plays as Taylor gets ready for a night out. The perfect hype music, if you ask me. At the party, both “Lovin On Me” by Jack Harlow and “Dilemma” by Nelly play. As Conrad opens up about the one time he was in love (with the one and only Belly), “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan plays. “I like the way you kiss me” by Artemas plays as Belly overhears Lacie talking about how she hooked up with Jeremiah in Cabo, thus setting the stage to hear the gut-wrenching “You’re Losing Me” by Taylor Swift after Belly confronts Jeremiah about it, ending in tears and broken trust.
- Episode 2: “Last Christmas”
-
Episode 2 of Season 3 opens with (you guessed it) “Lacy” by Olivia Rodrigo. Could you name a more perfect song for this moment? “I wish I hated you” by Ariana Grande plays as Belly reminisces on all of the good times she had with Jeremiah. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee is heard when Belly is watching Home Alone in a Christmas flashback scene. Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again” plays when Laurel and John Conklin have a little moment. “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens and Casablanca’s “La Marseillaise” by Max Steiner can be heard when Conrad and Belly spend their snowy day together in Cousins. Last, but not least, Jeremiah and Belly officially reach fiancé status to Benson Boone’s “Forever and a Day.”