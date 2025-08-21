Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
conrad tsitp hurricane vase?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
conrad tsitp hurricane vase?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
prime video
Culture > Entertainment

‘TSITP’ Fans Are Losing It Over Conrad’s Hurricane Vase Comment

Fine, I’ll admit it. The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially taken over my life. But after Episode 7? I’m not mad about it. Coming off a very tense (sexually, yes) Episode 6, it was only a matter of time before things between Belly and Conrad finally started picking up pace again — and Episode 7 sure did deliver (Bonrad fans, I know you’re crying right now). But if you’re wondering if you heard Conrad right when he referred to “hurricane vases” as “ours” (as in, his and Belly’s) — I’m here to tell you that your ears did not deceive you. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead.

With a passionate, emotionally-charged love confession from Conrad to Belly at the end of the TSITP episode (or, you know, the most jaw-dropping, gut-wrenching scene I’ve seen in my life), Jenny Han made sure to fill the episode with easter eggs and subtle foreshadowing meant to lead up to Conrad’s big “Don’t marry him. Be with me,” — and yes, that apparently includes hurricane vases. 

But what exactly are hurricane vases, and why is it so important that Conrad referred to them as “ours” (his and Belly’s) instead of Belly and Jeremiah’s? Buckle up, Jelly fans. You won’t like where this is going. 

What happens in the TSITP hurricane vase scene?

If you don’t remember the origin story of these so-called hurricane vases in TSITP, allow me to refresh your memory. When Belly and Conrad went shopping at Michael’s for wedding decorations back in Episode 5, the two collectively agreed on “big” sized vases for flowers instead of medium. (Actually, Belly asked Conrad which vases he liked better for her wedding, and he forgot he’s not the one marrying her, as per his soul-crushing inner dialogue.)

These vases make their way back in Episode 7 when Redbird, Jeremiah’s friend, tries using them for beer during a party in Cousins before the wedding. Belly and Conrad, in the kitchen, hear a vase break outside and assume it’s one of the hurricane vases they bought at Michael’s. Conrad then says, “I think one of our hurricane vases just broke”, to which Belly responds, “At least they’re being used, right?”

This short scene has so much to unpack. Not only did Conrad naturally refer to it as their vase and not Belly and Jeremiah’s, but Belly subconsciously admits her doubts about the wedding. And, if you ask me, this domestic-like scene between them (you know, the cleaning-up-the-kitchen-while-their-kids play-outside-like dynamic) is so much more intimate than the sex scene between Belly and Jeremiah that followed – and fans seem to agree.

But I bet you’re still wondering what the hell a hurricane vase is, right?

But wait, what’s a hurricane vase?

A hurricane vase is pretty much exactly how Belly described it in Episode 5: big. It’s a generously-sized cylindrical vase with a wide middle and slightly tapered top and bottom. They can be used for flowers, plants, and candles, though they’re most commonly used for plants. 

So, really, nothing too special. But after this short n’ sweet scene between Belly and Conrad, I think a lot of people are going to see more meaning behind a hurricane vase — including me. (I will never refer to a hurricane vase as mine again — only ours).

@myloveconrad

My ship #thesummeriturnedpretty #tsitp #jennyhan #teamconrad #bonrad #conradfisher #bellyconklin

♬ love love love – darya
@kallistajohnson710

I pay attention to every little detail when he speaks to her #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #tsitp #teamconrad #conniebaby #conradfisher #bonrad #bonradedit

♬ original sound – GAY TIMES
@anythingandeverything673

Ahhhh!!#thesummeriturnedpretty #tsitp #teamconrad #fyp #viral @the summer i turned pretty

♬ original sound – 🪩🅰️🏎️📸♾️‼️

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be thinking about TSITP and Bonrad anytime I hear someone mention a hurricane vase from now on, that’s for sure.

Sophie is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes under the wellness vertical on the site, where she enjoys writing about all-things mental health, sex + relationships, and health. Occasionally, she dips into other verticals on the site including culture and entertainment. Beyond Her Campus, Sophie is attending Carleton University in Ottawa, ON, for her Bachelors in journalism. Growing up, she always had a knack for writing. She’d find herself excited to write creative stories, poems, and even essays for school. Alongside her major, Sophie minors in English. When she's not seeking stories to write, she enjoys attending Pilates classes, going for walks with her friends, cozying up in bed with a good Ol' movie (her comfort movie is definitely Superbad), and scrolling through the hottest Tik Tok trends—whether it be about the latest trendy protein-packed meal or the newest collection of gym sets.