‘TSITP’ Fans Are Losing It Over Conrad’s Hurricane Vase Comment

Fine, I’ll admit it. The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially taken over my life. But after Episode 7? I’m not mad about it. Coming off a very tense (sexually, yes) Episode 6, it was only a matter of time before things between Belly and Conrad finally started picking up pace again — and Episode 7 sure did deliver (Bonrad fans, I know you’re crying right now). But if you’re wondering if you heard Conrad right when he referred to “hurricane vases” as “ours” (as in, his and Belly’s) — I’m here to tell you that your ears did not deceive you. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead.

With a passionate, emotionally-charged love confession from Conrad to Belly at the end of the TSITP episode (or, you know, the most jaw-dropping, gut-wrenching scene I’ve seen in my life), Jenny Han made sure to fill the episode with easter eggs and subtle foreshadowing meant to lead up to Conrad’s big “Don’t marry him. Be with me,” — and yes, that apparently includes hurricane vases.

But what exactly are hurricane vases, and why is it so important that Conrad referred to them as “ours” (his and Belly’s) instead of Belly and Jeremiah’s? Buckle up, Jelly fans. You won’t like where this is going.

What happens in the TSITP hurricane vase scene?

If you don’t remember the origin story of these so-called hurricane vases in TSITP, allow me to refresh your memory. When Belly and Conrad went shopping at Michael’s for wedding decorations back in Episode 5, the two collectively agreed on “big” sized vases for flowers instead of medium. (Actually, Belly asked Conrad which vases he liked better for her wedding, and he forgot he’s not the one marrying her, as per his soul-crushing inner dialogue.)

"our hurricane vases" 🥺🥺 this was really the best day he had in 4 years pic.twitter.com/ME67ZCrbRM — cass 🍑 | tsitp spoilers (@onebillionzayn) August 20, 2025

These vases make their way back in Episode 7 when Redbird, Jeremiah’s friend, tries using them for beer during a party in Cousins before the wedding. Belly and Conrad, in the kitchen, hear a vase break outside and assume it’s one of the hurricane vases they bought at Michael’s. Conrad then says, “I think one of our hurricane vases just broke”, to which Belly responds, “At least they’re being used, right?”

one of OUR hurricane vases… they've been married for 50 years in their heads sir pic.twitter.com/irTQ1AcNej — pola 🐇 tsitp spoilers (@meisleov) August 20, 2025

This short scene has so much to unpack. Not only did Conrad naturally refer to it as their vase and not Belly and Jeremiah’s, but Belly subconsciously admits her doubts about the wedding. And, if you ask me, this domestic-like scene between them (you know, the cleaning-up-the-kitchen-while-their-kids play-outside-like dynamic) is so much more intimate than the sex scene between Belly and Jeremiah that followed – and fans seem to agree.

Didn’t escape me that he said “our” hurricane vases. I see you, Conrad. #tsitp pic.twitter.com/P6NVDbPM1e — Becky – She/Her (@BeckyNBeck) August 20, 2025

“ONE OF OUR HURRICANE VASES”

Oh Conrad you wanna be the groom so obvious to everyone pic.twitter.com/nNb6SW5AP2 — esme | TSITP SPOILERS (@conradisthesun) August 20, 2025

“one of *our* hurricane vases” had me foaming at the mouth and convulsing btw https://t.co/x0TILWDNq9 — ⭑ lesbians for conrad fisher ⭑ (@armsoutangel) August 20, 2025

"one of OUR hurricane vases"



oh god save me pic.twitter.com/z1sq4zuTaM — -johann- (@jewelcasecds) August 20, 2025

But I bet you’re still wondering what the hell a hurricane vase is, right?

But wait, what’s a hurricane vase?

A hurricane vase is pretty much exactly how Belly described it in Episode 5: big. It’s a generously-sized cylindrical vase with a wide middle and slightly tapered top and bottom. They can be used for flowers, plants, and candles, though they’re most commonly used for plants.

So, really, nothing too special. But after this short n’ sweet scene between Belly and Conrad, I think a lot of people are going to see more meaning behind a hurricane vase — including me. (I will never refer to a hurricane vase as mine again — only ours).

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be thinking about TSITP and Bonrad anytime I hear someone mention a hurricane vase from now on, that’s for sure.