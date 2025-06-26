Who Was The Real Villain Of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2? I Ranked Them All

“Ugh, life would just be easier if I were into women.” I’ve heard this from straight girls more times than I can count, and as a straight lady who’s been emotionally wrecked by the male species, I’ll admit, I’ve thought it too. Women are empathetic, emotionally intelligent, and better communicators… right? But every time someone says this, a queer woman is quick to cut in to say “Dating women is just as hard, if not harder.” I’ve never fully understood this until I watched The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Not only is it just as hard, but this show had straight-up super villains — and I’m ranking them.

This show proved that, much like heterosexual dating, queer dating comes with just as much chaos, if not more. These folks were not only dealing with each other, they were dealing with real-life struggles like homophobic families, fear of being out publicly, and self-worth spirals.

Season 2 has some serious undercover villains. Not quite as scandalocious as Vanessa Papa mouthing “f*ck off” across the dinner table last season, but this year has villians that were a lot sneakier: Late-night rendezvous, heated calls that you only hear one side of, hypocritical arguments, and rumors galore. These ladies put on a sweet face, but by the end, you see some toxicity that even therapists would run and hide from.

So, here is The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 cast ranked from least to most villainous.

Britney Queen behavior only. Loyal to AJ, sweet to Marita, and somehow stayed completely unproblematic. Britney had emotional moments (valid!) but never stormed off or threw tantrums (Dayna, I’m looking at you). Instead, she trusted the process and stayed kind. Reality royalty, ten out of ten, no notes for our favorite CEO baddie businesswoman. Kyle They’re a certified lover. Kyle was the gentlest soul on the show and only had eyes for Bridget. Even when a kiss with Pilar crossed her boundaries, they took accountability and shut things down. Kyle was one of the only folks in a healthy relationship — and they were a villain in nobody’s story. Marita Marita came in hot with one of the most toxic-sounding quotes of the season: “My wandering eyes are only because I’m trying to figure out what’s best for me.” Holy, call your therapist! But surprise, she was just craving a little effort. She communicated her feelings, kept things PG with her trial wife, and ended up being a total sweetheart who just wanted to be swept off her feet. Bridget Bridget was steady and strong, working on her relationship with Kyle while giving her trial wife, Ashley, genuine attention. They also dragged AJ publicly for leading on multiple women. That’s hero behavior. Marie Marie was done dirty over and over again. Mel was ready to ditch her for Dayna, AJ strung her along, and she still handled it with composure and clarity. She expressed her feelings and kept to her morals. Marie deserves the world. Pilar Pilar’s biggest issue was poor communication. After a 10-year relationship and being disowned by her parents, clearly, she needed space to explore. But when Kyle set a boundary, Pilar got defensive instead of receptive. It wasn’t cruel… just cringey. Ashley Ashley was the definition of the bare minimum. She couldn’t even buy flowers for Marita or show any small amount of effort that her girlfriend was begging for. You say you want to marry her, but cooking dinner and putting on a candle is too much effort? Mel Mel got swept up in Dayna’s chaos. She emotionally bailed on Marie and fell too hard, too fast. Was she toxic? Sort of. She made a lot of eyebrow-raising choices and came off as a classic enabler — and Spotify-Gate was just plain wild. AJ AJ wanted all the chaos. She immediately wanted to flirt with every woman in a 10-mile radius. She made them all feel special, and then circled back to Britney’s mid-trial marriage. Thankfully, by the end, everyone caught on to her tomfoolery, and nobody but Britney wanted to put up with her anyway. Haley She started sweet, but ended up hypocritical. Tattling on Mel and Dayna for being intimate while fully hooking up with Magan, and telling her that she loved her after knowing her for like, three weeks? Girl, please. Dayna Dayna is the drama. She pretended to be the victim, then stirred the pot every chance she got. She’s a master manipulator in a pretty package. If I had to hear her call her mom, scream, cry, and threaten to leave the show one more time, I think I would’ve exploded. Magan Magan is pure villainy. She gaslit Dayna, led Haley on, and would throw fits about stupid things — only to hypocritically do them herself later. Every time you thought she couldn’t get more toxic, she proved you wrong.

So no, dating women is not automatically easier. If The Ultimatum: Queer Love taught me anything, it’s that love — regardless of gender and sexual orientation — is messy. While some proved themselves to be loyal, emotionally intelligent icons who were ready for marriage, others reminded us that villainy is everywhere.

So, to all the straight girls romanticizing sapphic serenity: queer love comes with just as much chaos, so good luck, babe.