Before You Binge ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2, Get To Know The Cast (& Their Signs, Obvi)

Another season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love just dropped on Netflix, which means we have a whole new batch of gloriously messy episodes to indulge in. (Praise.) If you just started the season and you’re looking for The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 cast Instagram accounts, pronouns, and (OFC) zodiac signs, you’ve come to the right place.
If you’re unfamiliar with The Ultimatum and its many spinoffs, like Queer Love and the international iterations, lemme catch you up to speed: The Ultimatum follows a batch of couples, each with one partner who is ready to get married and one who isn’t. From there, each couple splits and enters a “trial” marriage with another person before coming back together and deciding if they want to get married to their OG partner, move on with their trial marriage partner, or walk away single. (Really, they could just like, sit down and have a conversation about their future without running the risk of being cheated on for a Netflix reality show — but what do I know?)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love follows that exact same format, but with queer couples (typically, queer women) instead of your standard heterosexual couples. It’s both a win for representation and for messy AF reality television.
So, whether you already marathoned the first batch of episodes and want to creep, or are just curious about who is in the cast this season before you start watching, allow me to enlighten you. Here are The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 cast Instagram accounts, pronouns, and zodiac signs — since I know you’re curious.
The lowdown on The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Cast:
- AJ, 28, Administrative assistant/MC
AJ was issued the ultimatum by her partner, Britney. Why? AJ isn’t entirely sure if the two are aligned on their futures together.“It’s not about love. It’s about whether we’re truly ready to prioritize the same future,” she told Netflix.
- Instagram: @ajalways_jammin
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Britney, 27, Registered nurse/entrepreneur
Britney issued the ultimatum to AJ, her original partner. She’s a businesswoman who is ready to settle down, but is unsure if AJ is ready to do the same. She told Netflix, “I want clarity on where we are going and if she sees forever the same way I do.”
- Instagram: @britneythmpsn
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Haley, 29, Senior food scientist
Haley has been in a committed relationship with Pilar for the past 10 years, and she’s ready for marriage. “We have always been firmly planted next to one another, and I want an even deeper commitment,” she told Netflix.
- Instagram: @haleydrexler
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Pilar, 29, Physical therapist
Pilar was issued the ultimatum by Haley. She views marriage as a pointless “societal construct,” which has caused conflict with Haley, who wants to take the next step.
- Instagram: @dr.dmusic
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Kyle, 30, Graphic designer
Kyle issued the ultimatum to their partner Bridget, whom they’ve been with for two and a half years. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized getting married is an important step for me,” Kyle told Netflix. “I want to know [Bridget] is committed to building a life and future together.”
- Instagram: @inkybinky231
- Pronouns: She/they
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Bridget, 28, Writer/bartender
Bridget doesn’t really believe in marriage, which clashes with Kyle’s vision for their future. Though they do see a future with Kyle, it’s just not in the traditional sense. Bridget told Netflix, “Right off the bat, I felt like we had the same sense of humor, and it just felt like I’d already known her for a while.”
- Instagram: @bridgetmatloff
- Pronouns: She/they
- Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
- Mel, 27, Food truck owner/chef
Mel was issued the ultimatum by her partner, Marie, with whom she owns a food truck. She told Netflix, “Marie is ready for forever, but I feel there’s a few things we need to get in order first.”
- Instagram: @melentersthechat
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Marie, 27, Food truck owner/butler/bartender
Marie is ready for the next step, but she’s unsure if her partner of four years, Mel, is aligned with that. According to Marie, she needs a sense of “direction,” and wants to settle down and start a family.
- Instagram: @marieeangeline
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Dayna, 25, Relationship manager
Dayna and her partner, Magan, have been together for a year and a half — and Dayna is ready for the next step. “I’m ready to be more serious and plan a future with Magan,” she told Netflix.
- Instagram: @mdayna
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Magan, 27, Business manager
According to Netflix, Magan believes she’s receiving the ultimatum from her partner, Dayna, due to her issues with “boundaries.” She doesn’t believe that marriage will solve the problems in their relationship, which partially stem from her family’s opposing views on the LGBTQ+ community.
- Instagram: @maganmourad
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Ashley, 30, Account manager
Ashley is ready for the next step with her partner of three years, Marita. In terms of why she’s issuing the ultimatum, Ashley told Netflix, “I am getting tired of her inconsistency in our relationship, along with the fact that she never chooses me and seeks feelings elsewhere with other people.”
- Instagram: @ashleyj_19
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Marita, 25, Account executive
Marita is reluctant to take the plunge with Ashley, but she has her reasons — mainly, the fact that she feels Ashley doesn’t prioritize romance in their relationship. “I am not ready to settle for anything less than what I know I deserve,” she told Netflix.
- Instagram: @maritaprodger
- Pronouns: She/her
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
IDK about you, but I can’t wait to see how this season pans out.