Before You Binge ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2, Get To Know The Cast (& Their Signs, Obvi)

Another season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love just dropped on Netflix, which means we have a whole new batch of gloriously messy episodes to indulge in. (Praise.) If you just started the season and you’re looking for The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 cast Instagram accounts, pronouns, and (OFC) zodiac signs, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Ultimatum and its many spinoffs, like Queer Love and the international iterations, lemme catch you up to speed: The Ultimatum follows a batch of couples, each with one partner who is ready to get married and one who isn’t. From there, each couple splits and enters a “trial” marriage with another person before coming back together and deciding if they want to get married to their OG partner, move on with their trial marriage partner, or walk away single. (Really, they could just like, sit down and have a conversation about their future without running the risk of being cheated on for a Netflix reality show — but what do I know?)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love follows that exact same format, but with queer couples (typically, queer women) instead of your standard heterosexual couples. It’s both a win for representation and for messy AF reality television.

So, whether you already marathoned the first batch of episodes and want to creep, or are just curious about who is in the cast this season before you start watching, allow me to enlighten you. Here are The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 cast Instagram accounts, pronouns, and zodiac signs — since I know you’re curious.

The lowdown on The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Cast:

IDK about you, but I can’t wait to see how this season pans out.