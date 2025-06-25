“Spotify-Gate” Is The Messiest Part Of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2

We’re only seven episodes in, and The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 is already messy AF. And if you’re here and reading this, you also have one question on your mind: Did Dayna and Mel actually hook up? And also, what the hell is “Spotify-Gate”?

If you haven’t watched yet, I’ll get you up to speed. The Ultimatum: Queer Love, if you didn’t know, is a spinoff of the Netflix dating show The Ultimatum that features queer and lesbian couples. The premise of The Ultimatum is a disaster in and of itself, IMO: The show follows a batch of couples, each with one partner who is ready to get married and one who isn’t. Within the first few episodes, each couple splits and enters a “trial” marriage with another person before coming back together and deciding if they want to get married to their original partner, leave with their trial marriage partner, or walk away single. Relationship therapists, it’s safe to say that this show would send you into a tailspin.

Dayna came into the show with her partner of over a year, Magan, and entered a trial marriage with Mel — whose original partner is Marie. Right away, Dayna and Mel were seemingly pulled to each other, and their relationship only intensified when they moved in with each other for their trial marriage. As this happened, Mel’s original partner, Marie, grew suspicious that the two were getting physical. So, what really went down?

What happened with Dayna and Mel (and “Spotify-Gate”)?

At the very beginning of Episode 5, viewers see Dayna and Mel enter their bedroom together — and we hear (what sounds like) the two having sex. Later on in the episode, during a night out with the ultimatum-givers, fellow cast member Haley tells Marie she has proof that Mel and Dayna are sleeping together. In the next episode, Marie confronts Mel, who tells Marie that the two just kissed — but she is developing feelings for Dayna. The two even got matching tattoos. So, yeah, yikes.

Later on in Episode 6, at The Changeover, Magan and Marie confront their partners about this, citing their public Spotify playlists as proof that the two were having sex. “Haley and I were sitting in our bedroom, and all of a sudden, the TV turns on. It goes to Spotify. It logs in on both of your accounts,” Magan said during The Changeover. “And all there’s been is sex playlists. You have one private playlist that you guys created together. And on [Dayna’s] account, you opened the album you made for me, and you took all the songs that you created for me, including our song together, and put that on your playlist together.”

The original couples did reconcile after this — but only time will tell if they actually stay together.