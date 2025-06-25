Britney From ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Has A Super Cool Job IRL

It’s safe to say that Britney from The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 stole all of our hearts. She’s gorgeous, romantic, loyal, and a badass businesswoman. But what exactly is her job? We know that her partner, AJ, struggled to accept Britney’s position as breadwinner and CEO of a company… but what company? (They tiptoed around it so much, I started to think our queen Britney was running some black market shenanigans!) And though Britney harvesting organs would have made an insane plot twist, thankfully, that isn’t the case.

Here’s a quick catch-up: Britney entered the show with her partner of five years, AJ, after issuing her an ultimatum. “I issued AJ an ultimatum because after years of loving and building (a life) with her, I am ready for the next chapter,” Britney told Netflix. “I want clarity on where we are going and if she sees forever the same way I do.”

We find out throughout the first set of episodes, we learn that AJ’s biggest fear isn’t about love — it’s that she feels as though Britney’s success has left her in the dust. During their trial marriages, Britney moved in with Marita, and AJ moved in with Marie. Each took the time to think more deeply about what marriage meant to them, and with engagements coming up, we’ll just have to wait and see if the two end up back together.

So, what business does Britney from The Ultimatum Queer Love own?

Britney is the founder and CEO of VitaLuxx IV Lounge & Med Spa in Orlando, Florida. She started her business in 2022 as a registered nurse who recognized that hydration is one of the most critical factors in improving a patient’s condition. Her spa specializes in IV drips and has five stars on Google reviews, which is no surprise once you see how caring and thoughtful Britney is on the show.

In the med spa’s recent Instagram posts, you can see AJ featured getting an IV drip, which I thought was a sure sign that the two are still together. However, Britney’s trial wife, Marita, is still hyping Britney’s career up, commenting “the most beautiful, powerful, kind, INTELLIGENT, and passionate CEO I know” on her most recent Instagram post. AJ is radio silent in those same comments. So, with no official word from Britney’s socials about who she is currently dating, the guessing game continues.