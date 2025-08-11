Now that it has been over a year since Taylor Swift released any new music, it is safe to say that Swifties have not been fed in way too long. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ended on Dec. 8, 2024, and her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024. Since then, fans have only seen her a few times, like at the Super Bowl, or when Selena Gomez shares some crumbs in a podcast shoutout.

But otherwise, Tay Tay has been basically MIA lately compared to how much content fans were getting from her over the past few years with the Eras Tour. But just when it seemed to be getting suspiciously quiet in the land of Swift, Swifties have been blessed with a hint about her next era. ICYMI, the Taylor Nation Instagram account posted what could be interpreted as a hint that Swift’s 12th album is coming soon. But, according to some fans, the signs have been there for a while — you just have to know where to look.

With all this in mind, here’s a roundup of theories about Taylor Swift’s TS12 era that will keep fans fed until Swift confirms anything. It is time to start manifesting, people!

The Album Will Have An Orange Theme

In the post from Taylor Nation, the caption reads “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥,” with exactly 12 pictures of Taylor’s various orange looks from the Eras Tour. Twelve is an important number here, because if there were a new album release, it would be her 12th one. Within two hours of posting, the post had over 34,000 comments, with many calling out the orange of it all. One Instagram user, Kimberly Anne (@pnwswiftie), commented, “12 ORANGE PHOTOS I AM SPIRALING.”

She Will Announce it on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Some fans believe Swift will be the surprise guest on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce after podcast’s IG account posted a picture around the same time as Taylor Nation’s post, saying they will have “a VERY special guest” on the next episode. The post conveniently has a sparkly orange background and a person’s silhouette between the two brothers that, TBH, really resembles Swift. The timing and orange theme has led fans to not only think that Taylor will be the surprise guest, but also that she will announce her new album on the pod.

The episode of New Heights will be released on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. EST, and the fact that the episode drops on the *13th* has fans even more convinced something big is happening, given that’s Taylor’s favorite number.

The Album Title Will Have Something To Do With The Flaming Heart

In the post by Taylor Nation, the caption included the flaming orange heart emoji, which to some fans, resembles the Sacred Heart, which is mentioned in the Bible. One fan on Reddit (u/bubblecuffer13) pointed out, “The flaming heart, also known as the Sacred Heart, ties back into 12 with the 12 Promises of the Sacred Heart… really think the new album name could be a play on that…”

Other fans think the flaming heart may have something to do with a phoenix. One of Taylor’s songs, “You’re Losing Me,” features a lyric mentioning the phoenix. The lyrics read, “I’m getting tired even for a phoenix, always risin’ from the ashes.” Because of this connection, Reddit user (u/ajbj_) wrote, “‘Phoenix’ would be perfect in my eyes.”

Sabrina Carpenter Will Be A Feature On The Album

In the post made by Taylor Nation, the final slide shows a picture of Swift and Sabrina Carpenter singing together onstage, with Carpenter tagged in the photo. There is no one else featured in the photos, which has led fans to believe that Carpenter may be a featured artist on the new album.

Previously, fans have seen other hints at a 12th album from Swift, including when her earrings at the Grammy’s had 12 rubies and when she used 12 repeated letters in the word “thiiiiiiiiiiiis” in her letter about owning her masters. After all this teasing, I’m seriously considering paying an Etsy witch to manifest TS12 and for these theories to come true.