Selena Gomez Said The Best Thing About Dating Nick Jonas Was Meeting Taylor Swift 

Selena Gomez is spilling the tea on her past relationship with Nick Jonas, and my younger, Disney Channel-loving self is freaking out. Gomez made an appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast on Aug. 6, and had nothing but sweet things to say about her teenage romance. Though, she admits that the best part about dating a Jonas brother was meeting her bestie Taylor Swift, whom she is close with to this day.

Gomez dated Nick Jonas on and off from 2008 to 2010, and Swift dated Joe Jonas from July to October 2008. “She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other,” Gomez said on the podcast episode. She describes the two first meeting as teenagers, and hearing Swift play “Love Story” (which hadn’t been released) for the first time in a hotel room, calling it “one of the most beautiful songs ever.” She says Swift was super low-key about the song, expressing her uncertainty about it. Shane’s biggest shock of the story was that Gomez got to hear “Love Story” before it was released, and I can’t blame him. Talk about witnessing history in the making. From then on, Gomez and Swift were inseparable, bonding over their respective Jonas breakups “as girls do,” Gomez said.

The singers were first seen out together seemingly on a double date with Nick and Joe in 2008 in New York City. But even today, 16 years later, Gomez and Swift are still each other’s biggest fans. Gomez told Shane that she and Swift have “stuck around for all the ups and downs” that they’ve each individually experienced. Most recently, Swift attended Gomez’s 33rd birthday party in July, and gifted her and Benny Blanco one of her famed baked treats (literally so adorable). Gomez and Swift have also shown up for each other numerous times through the years. From movie premieres, to award shows, to appearances at the Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation Tours, they’ve stuck together through all of Swift’s eras. Swift even jokingly volunteered to be the flower girl at Gomez and Blanco’s upcoming wedding in a comment on the couple’s engagement announcement on Instagram.

While Gomez emphasized her bond with Swift, she assured that there’s no bad blood between them and the Jonases. “We were young. We all know and love each other now,” she said. “It’s so cute. We didn’t know what we were doing.”